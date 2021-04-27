Gering, Scotts Bluff County organize events for National Tourism Week

The tourism industry is hoping to rebound from the effects of the $1.8 million downturn during COVID-19 . Next week, local tourism leaders have organized several fun-filled events to celebrate area tourism safely.

This year’s National Tourism Week, May 2-8, highlights the power of travel and the industry’s role in bringing back the vibrant communities, restoring local, state and national economies, rebuilding the tourism workforce and reconnecting visitors with destinations. Although this is the 38th annual National Tourism Week, Karla Niedan-Streeks, with the Gering Visitors Bureau, said it will look different.

“Our schedule of events this year are somewhat smaller than what we’ve done in previous years and part of that is due to the pandemic and ensuring the activities that we orchestrate are done in a safe manner,” Niedan-Streeks said. “We will have activities go on the entire week, but the major activities are Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”

The weeklong observance kicks off Monday with a proclamation ceremony at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center from 1 to 2 p.m. The mayors of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County Commissioners will be present for the reading and signing of the official proclamation of travel and tourism week in the tri-cities and county.