Gering, Scotts Bluff County organize events for National Tourism Week

The tourism industry is hoping to rebound from the effects of the $1.8 million downturn during COVID-19 . Next week, local tourism leaders have organized several fun-filled events to celebrate area tourism safely.
This year’s National Tourism Week, May 2-8, highlights the power of travel and the industry’s role in bringing back the vibrant communities, restoring local, state and national economies, rebuilding the tourism workforce and reconnecting visitors with destinations. Although this is the 38th annual National Tourism Week, Karla Niedan-Streeks, with the Gering Visitors Bureau, said it will look different.
“Our schedule of events this year are somewhat smaller than what we’ve done in previous years and part of that is due to the pandemic and ensuring the activities that we orchestrate are done in a safe manner,” Niedan-Streeks said. “We will have activities go on the entire week, but the major activities are Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
The weeklong observance kicks off Monday with a proclamation ceremony at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center from 1 to 2 p.m. The mayors of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County Commissioners will be present for the reading and signing of the official proclamation of travel and tourism week in the tri-cities and county.
“The reason we selected that site for this year’s event is, obviously, it’s a beautiful, scenic site and also we will also be able to be outdoors,” she said. “We’re collaborating with Wildcat Hills and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, who are observing 100 years of game and parks and parks and recreation in our entire state.”
Tuesday will feature private celebrations with hoteliers in the communities. Niedan-Streeks said they will do one-on-one visits with the hoteliers in Scottsbluff, Gering and Scotts Bluff County to show support for being a partner in tourism.
Wednesday, May 5 features two activities the community. People can partake by wearing red and going on a virtual road trip. Residents of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown are encouraged to wear red to celebrate Wear Red for Tourism Day. For at least two decades, wearing red during travel and tourism week signaled unity among travel and tourism workers and supports.
“It’s a bold reminder when you look around our communities all throughout the day on Wednesday that everybody’s wearing red and it celebrates tourism and it champions the importance of tourism in our communities,” she said. “We’re fortunate because everyone in our area has red for Huskers, so we ask everyone to put on that red attire.”
A virtual road trip through western Nebraska is also on Wednesday. This event allows residents and visitors to share their favorite local, western Nebraska tourism and outdoor recreation destinations on social media with the hashtag #virtualWN.
“We’re asking everyone to go to those locations and take a selfie, post it on social media to share with everyone on Facebook and social media locally, but also regionally and nationally,” she said. “Share what you think is your favorite spot in our area as it related to tourism.”
The event provides residents and visitors throughout the Panhandle an opportunity to showcase the hidden gems with others on social media.
“What better way to kickstart our travel and tourism season and a new era of our tourism and travel industry of recovery than showing the world what great things we have in our community and in our area,” she said.
A Social Media 101 event wraps up the week on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The virtual how-to training will be available for industry partners via Zoom to help them unlock their social media marketing potential. The training is for both social media beginners and advanced industry partners.
Steve Maly of Maly Marketing will present the 90-minute training, featuring step-by-step guidance about social media marketing. The agency represents many of Nebraska’s and the region’s primary destination marketing entities in directing their social media campaigns, including Scotts Bluff County. Last year, Scotts Bluff County ran one of the most successful social media campaigns through Maly Marketing, Brenda Leisy with the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau said.
“We ran an extremely, over-the-top successful social media campaign last year,” Leisy said. “We had 1.6 million impressions for Scotts Bluff County, which is huge.
“We had a campaign going and we didn’t get to use it because it was supposed to be print. We switched it all to digital and everyone was online and on social media trying to pass time at home and it was so wildly popular.”
Interested partners can pre-register for the free training by emailing Niedan-Streeks at karla@visitgering.com or Leisy at bleisy@scottsbluffcounty.org. The deadline is Wednesday, May 5 at noon. Participants will receive a social media “toolkit” ahead of Friday’s training.
Consumer confidence is showing that over 78% of consumers are planning a trip sometime in the next three to six months with a lot of those trips within three hours of home, Niedan-Streeks said.
The tourism season is just beginning and Leisy said they want to make sure local tourism partners are prepared to serve travelers.
“We train our frontline employees to help travelers when they ask the all important questions like ‘What is there to do tonight in your community, where is the best place to eat, do you have a hotel with an electric hook up for an electric car?’” Leisy said. “We try to train everybody so we’re not sending anyone away from our community thinking that we can’t accommodate their needs as they travel.”
The public is encouraged to maintain social distance and wear face covering at the tourism week events.
Niedan-Streeks said, “We want to make sure this week sets the tone for how our tourism industry is going to look this summer and beyond.”