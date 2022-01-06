Gering Senior Center short on funds, only three months to operate

Serving food to over 100 senior citizens from all over the valley, the Gering Senior Center is in desperate need of financial help, according to Gering Senior Board President Judith “JD” Anderson. With where the board stands right now, she said, they’ll have just enough for just a few more months of operation before it has to close down.
“I think we’ve got maybe three months’ funds before we go belly up,” she said.
Anderson said the board noticed an issue with the finances after its previous treasurer died, and the financial paperwork was taken from his home and gone through more thoroughly by the entire board.
“We didn’t really have bank statements because they were done electronically, and we didn’t have the checks written into a register,” she said. “It’s taken our new treasurer since September to get it all unscrambled.”
Once the financials were all settled, the board realized that funding was short. While they get support from the Aging Office of Western Nebraska and the City of Gering, they are still not sitting in the best shape.
“The board is in charge of keeping this building completely repaired. So, that’s what we have to get the money for; we have to keep it repaired,” Anderson said. “We have to get the electrical and utilities paid, we have to have the insurance paid. … (We have to do) maintenance.”
Anderson said the City of Gering rents the building out to the board for $1 for 99 years, as well as provides some additional funding, and the Aging Office of Western Nebraska pays for the meals served out of the center as well as anything that goes with renting the center from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, including insurance. The problem is utilities, Anderson said.
“The Aging Office pays to rent the place from seven in the morning till two in the afternoon. Gering city gives us a certain amount of funding every month,” she said. “Our problem came up when the electric bill went up and the utilities went up, and nobody noticed they’d gone up.”
Anderson said it’s important to keep the center open as it serves more than just aging residents of Gering.
“We have more people in Scottsbluff (on our food delivery routes) than we have in Gering. Way more,” she said. “We go all the way out beyond County (Road) 20 and 42nd Street. We go to Minatare; we go to Melbeta.”
She added that many seniors come in for dominoes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays, bingo on Thursdays and for general sense of community and companionship.
“If they want to come in and do puzzles, (they can). We’ve got the pool table back here. They come in and they play pool. … It’s open so they can come in and do activities. We usually are done between three and four in the afternoon.”
Anderson said they are even open to other activities or groups coming in if others have ideas.
“We are open, and we’d be happy to have more activities. I’d love to do some crafts here. … if anybody was interested,” she said.
However, in order for there to still be an operated building in which to have these activities, the Gering Senior Board needs help in the finance department. The board currently has a soup supper fundraiser planned later this month which will be free-will donation and open to the entire community. It will take place Jan. 23 from 2-4 p.m. at the Gering Senior Center, 2005 Depot St. Take-out will be available.
Anderson also said that they’d like to apply for different grants but need some help with that as well.
“If there’s somebody that knows how to write a grant, we would love to have them offer (volunteer). We do keep track of everyone that has activities, so we can show that we are utilizing it (the building), and we can show how many people we’re feeding. We have the documentation for it,” she said. “We need help with some of the more technical part.”
The board is also looking for more board members (must be 60 or older) and meal delivery volunteer drivers. Anyone interested in helping out in any way can contact the center at 308-436-3233.