Gering Senior Center short on funds, only three months to operate

Anderson said the City of Gering rents the building out to the board for $1 for 99 years, as well as provides some additional funding, and the Aging Office of Western Nebraska pays for the meals served out of the center as well as anything that goes with renting the center from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, including insurance. The problem is utilities, Anderson said.

“The Aging Office pays to rent the place from seven in the morning till two in the afternoon. Gering city gives us a certain amount of funding every month,” she said. “Our problem came up when the electric bill went up and the utilities went up, and nobody noticed they’d gone up.”

Anderson said it’s important to keep the center open as it serves more than just aging residents of Gering.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have more people in Scottsbluff (on our food delivery routes) than we have in Gering. Way more,” she said. “We go all the way out beyond County (Road) 20 and 42nd Street. We go to Minatare; we go to Melbeta.”

She added that many seniors come in for dominoes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays, bingo on Thursdays and for general sense of community and companionship.