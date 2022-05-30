Gering summer reading program begins June 1

Catch the Summer Reading wave at the Gering library as its Oceans of Possibilities program begins June 1.

Start with a big splash on June 1 from 3-5 p.m. when Legion Park will be scattered with fun things to do. Come dressed for fun because the library staff will have a waterslide from Planet Bounce. The Riverside Discovery Center will have critters you can check out, and The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies will be there, too. Explore chalk art, test your aim at the water gun target range and try your luck at the fishing game. If that isn’t enough, we have crafts for kids and teens and sign-up prizes too. The Friends of the Gering Library have arranged for the Snowie Bus to provide treats for those who sign up for the reading program.

Children’s programs this summer include storytimes for the little ones as well as programs with partners including: The Wildcat Hills Nature Center, The Edgerton Explorit Center and The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies. Watch “Surf’s Up” at the Midwest Theater and Theatre West’s new play, “The Library in the Lighthouse.” What Oceans of Possibilities program would be complete without a pool party?

Don’t forget, during the Summer Reading School Challenge, the Gering elementary schools compete against each other for the coveted traveling trophy. The trophy is awarded each year to the school with the kids who have read the most books during our summer reading program.

Teen programs include an ocean animal quiz night, a mini-robot maze challenge, painting rocks using hydro-dipping techniques, a pirate puzzle room. The ending party is called Squid’s Games.

Dive into crafts, classes and discussions in the adult program. Paint a masterpiece and enter it in the library’s tiny art show. Explore geocaching with the Larson family and join a book discussion on “Salt: a world history” by Mark Kurlansky. Daniel Bennett from Civic Nebraska will lead a discussion on how to become involved in building a Gering for the future and Sam Bradley will de-mystify cryptocurrency and bitcoin. Library staff have planned an adult program for everyone this year.

Also, library staff have two pollinator related family events scheduled. The first is a viewing of “My Garden of a Thousand Bees. See bees like you’ve never seen them before. Photographer Martin Dohrn got close and personal with the bees in his back yard- close enough to name them.

Continuing with the pollinator theme, June 25 the library and the Ever Green House are hosting a Pollinator Fun Day at 1210 D St. in Gering. This family-friendly event will keep everyone “a-buzz” with activities including a beekeeper with bees, storytime, a balloon artist, crafts for adults and children as well as a bear selfie station. Make an origami flower pot and plant a sunflower to take home then take a spin on UNL Extension’s blender bike to make a healthy snack. The Ever Green House will also have some new “bee-utiful” sculptures to enjoy.

For program details, visit the library webpage at gering.org/library, stop by the library to pick up a flyer, or just dock at our sign up event on June 1 from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, please call the library at 436-7433 or check out the library website at gering.org/library.

All programs are free and open to the public.

