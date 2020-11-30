Gering to allow residents to dump trees for a fee

The Gering Landfill will now allow residents to dump tree debris from trimmings or storm clean-up. The minimum fee is $4, the cost of a pickup bed load, up to a semi-truck load of $50.

City Engineer Annie Folck said the service was unavailable to residents since the tree dump in Gering closed in 2019. She said it’s been a struggle to dispose of tree debris, especially after heavy storms in 2018 and 2019. She said there was a stopgap measure to allow people to dispose tree waste by the wastewater treatment plant, but the growth of piles and the nearness to a floodplain made that plan unsuitable.

“We have an aging tree canopy in the city of Gering and the problem is only going to grow exponentially over the next few years,” Folck said.

She said staff would continue to look at options for cost-sharing or buying a shredder.

The Gering City Council passed the resolution unanimously at Monday night’s meeting.

Council members asked staff to draft another resolution to ensure some days would be fee-free days, especially with storm considerations.

Council member Susan Wiedeman said she was concerned that fees might mean extra work for the city.