The first-ever 2023 USA Cycling Gravel National Championships will take place in Gering on Sept. 9, according to a press release issued Thursday by USA Cycling.

USA Cycling announced that the inaugural Gravel National Championships will offer a prize purse of $60,000. Gering will also host the event in 2024.

Brendan Quirk, USA Cycling CEO, said, "Over the last five years, the explosive growth of gravel has energized American cycling. Our involvement in the past 18 months has mainly focused on the support of gravel event organizers through sanctioning events such as the Grasshopper Adventure Series, the Rule of Three, and Rasputitsa. We’re now proud to join the list of ever-growing gravel events in the United States."

USA Cycling is offering a $60,000 prize purse for the Elite races, with an equal pay out for men and women. This marks the largest single-day cash prize in the history of American gravel, according to the press release.

"While this event is a benefit to our members and a long-awaited addition to the national championship calendar, we’re not using a cent of membership dues to fund the prize purse, nor are we diverting funds from grassroots racing programs. 100% of the prizes will be funded by entry fees and sponsorship," he said.

The best names in off-road racing will be gathering in Nebraska, including 2022 LifeTime Grand Prix Champion Keegan Swenson.

With the new addition of the UCI Gravel World Championships, the Gravel National Championship will classify as a qualifier for the 2023 event held in Venetia, Italy, Oct. 7-8. The top three in the Elite Men’s and Women’s events will automatically qualify for the World Championships and will be supported by USA Cycling. The finalized World Championship Elite selection criteria will be published in coming weeks. Additionally, age group race winners will automatically qualify for their respective categories for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships.

In its release, USA Cycling cited the support of Scotts Bluff County and the Scotts Bluff County Visitors Bureau and said Aaron Raines, organizer of the Robidoux Rendezvous, will be assisting in yet again creating another incredible gravel race in Landmark Country.

Karla Niedan-Streeks from the Gering Visitors Bureau, said, “The Gering Visitors Bureau and the City of Gering enthusiastically welcome the 2023 Gravel National Championships to Gering and western Nebraska in partnership with USA Cycling. Gravel riders and guests will experience a welcoming city with an energetic vibe and a rich-historic cycling culture. Natural scenic beauty and historic landmarks backdrop the challenging gravel courses that come together in a community dedicated to hospitality and service to ensure the USA Cycling inaugural event is an adventure and a memorable success."

To learn more about eligibility and race details, visit http://gravelnats.usacycling.org/. Riders must be USA Cycling members with a domestic racing license to register. Registration will open on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. (MT).