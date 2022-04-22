Gering to host Oregon-California Trails Association convention in 2023

Independence, Missouri – The Oregon-California Trails Association (OCTA) announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously selected Gering as the site for its 41st annual convention. The convention is slated to get underway on Tuesday, July 25, and conclude on Saturday, July 29.

Next year’s theme is “We Do Old in a New Way” in a nod to the new facilities at Scotts Bluff National Monument, the Chimney Rock Museum and the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

The Gering Convention Center will be convention headquarters, with many other activities slated to occur at local landmarks, historic sites, and other facilities. OCTA is partnering with the Gering Visitors Bureau, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Legacy of the Plains Museum and the Chimney Rock Museum to stage this week-long event. Other partners are still being sought as well.

The convention will feature an array of activities, including day-long guided tours to historic trail sites in both Nebraska and Wyoming; two days of speakers, featuring a diverse array of topics that will include not only the Oregon and California national historic trails, but also the Pony Express and Mormon Pioneer national historic trails, the histories of regional American Indian nations; workshops that may focus on things like the importance of quilts in telling the story of the trails, historic 19th century gun collections, and utilizing trail diaries to conduct genealogical research; evening events that will include a presentation about the trail art of William Henry Jackson at Scotts Bluff National Monument, an awards banquet, a silent and live auction, a closing event at the Legacy of the Plains Museum that will feature a wagon train and a grilled steak dinner, and even a potential concert at the Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Gering last hosted the convention in 2007. Scottsbluff hosted in 1985. Every year, the convention moves to a new site, with Casper, Wyoming, hosting this year. Elko, Nevada, hosted in 2021.

The planning committee is in the early stages of charting out the events and speakers for the week, so stay tuned for future announcements. Registration materials will be ready in March 2023 and the public is invited to all events. The public is encouraged to mark their calendars for July 25-29, 2023, to help the association “do old in a new way” in Gering.

