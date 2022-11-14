Gering tops Western Conference One Act competition

Theatre students met in Chadron on Saturday for the 2022 Western Conference One Act competition.
Teams from Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Mitchell, Scottsbluff, and Sidney high schools participated in the competition, in which three judges evaluated their performances of 30-minute plays.
Gering High School won the event with their production of “Silenced on Barbour Street,” which earned a score of 172/5.
Scottsbluff came in second with their play, “Sillyheart,” and a score of 170/6. Chadron took third place, earning a score of 167/9 with their performance of “The Secrets of Madame Defarge.”
In fourth place was Alliance’s production of “Romeo and Juliet: 6 Busy Days,” with a score of 161/14. Fifth place was given to Sidney, whose play, “Exposure,” earned 158/14. Sixth was “Law and Disorder” performed by Mitchell with a score of 159/15.
Two performers from each school were given Outstanding Acting Medals:
Alliance: Mario Rodriguez and Olive Radice
Chadron: Arian Seymour and Naomie Elliott
Gering: Nayeli Barraza and Regan Fuller
Mitchell: Kierra Stauffer and Landen Murphy
Scottsbluff: Teagan Sell and Brandon Baker
Sidney: Duncan Carrasco and Madi Packer
The judges also selected an overall Best Actor and Best Actress of the Western Conference, with the awards going to Mario Rodriguez of Alliance and Teagan Sell of Scottsbluff, respectively.
The following students were awarded Outstanding Supporting Acting Certificates:
Alliance: Ayvrie Waldron, Kaylie Stone, Christian Soriano, Zachary Mongomery, Sierra Banks
Chadron: Shanna Gunwall, Aidan Dressel, Natalie Carattini
Gering: Haylee Betzold, Wyatt Soule, Sadie Davis, Zephaniah Henderson, Monica Palmer
Mitchell: Lily Krahulik, Brennalyn Carlson
Scottsbluff: Linnea Bleish, Rebecca Lemoine, Ryan Weatherman, Laetner Malm, Grant Pinet
