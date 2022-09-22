Gering woman enters drawing to win Runza gift card, gets new car

Andrea Myers entered the United Way of Western Nebraska’s Rubber Duck Draw so she could give her children some stocking stuffers.

“I bought two quack packs, and I did it because I wanted the $25 gift card from Runza … for each of my kids’ stockings,” she said. “I just saw that promotion on Facebook. I just moved back here in 2020, so this is the first time I’ve bought (ducks).”

Instead, she won this year’s grand prize of a 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross. Her mother, Suzanne Myers, won the runner-up prize, a 2022 Honda Pioneer 520 side-by-side.

Their winning entries were among 40 randomly picked at the Duck Draw festival on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Mother and daughter received the news that they had won while they were watching the Nebraska football team lose to Oklahoma.

“I’m a little embarrassed,” Suzanne Myers said. “After I hung up, I said, ‘And what is a side by side? Is that like an oven?’”

The pair journeyed to TEAM Auto Center in Scottsbluff Thursday to sign official paperwork and collect their prizes. TEAM Auto donated the Corolla Cross, a brand new model of SUV. The Pioneer was donated in part by Sandberg Honda.

“My husband and I have been contributing to United Way since we were first employed at our jobs," Suzanne Myers said. "We’ve been contributing to the quack packs for as long as I think quack packs have been around."

Neither she nor her husband Rick had ever won anything from the Duck Dashes and Duck Draws, and they didn’t anticipate they ever would. They just wanted to help.

“I’ve always just wanted to support United Way, but I’m thrilled,” she said.

She also won the 34th overall prize, a $100 Target gift card, and she said she gave it to her husband. Suzanne Myers was the only two-time winner this year.

Karen Benzel, the United Way of Western Nebraska’s executive director, said people bought 8,612 ducks during the Duck Draw. The total amount raised is not yet finalized, but she estimated it would be around $75,000.

“It helps all 27 of our partner agencies, our community impact initiatives that we’re doing throughout western Nebraska, so it really makes a huge impact … it’s coming back into the community,” Benzel said.

The United Way’s 2022-23 campaign goal was to raise $400,000. The Duck Draw total will likely put them around a quarter of the way there.

“It is amazing that we have the community support we do in this community,” Suzanne Myers said. “I love it.”

She said she and her husband have two offers to buy the side by side and that they’ll use the money to take a vacation to the west coast. Andrea Myers said she plans on taking her new SUV to Denver, and then later on a cross-country trip to Washington D.C.