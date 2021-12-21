Gering's Santa Village has grown from one man’s dream to a must-see sensation

Santa Claus may live at the North Pole, but his home away from home is in Gering, Nebraska. That’s the way it’s been since 2001, when Tom Cozad designed the first building of what would one day become Santa’s Village.
The Gering grandfather originally wanted to build a playhouse for his granddaughters to enjoy. Their father served in the military, though, and they moved to Alaska before he got the chance.
“I figured if I couldn’t build it for them, I’d build it for everyone else’s grandkids,” Cozad said.
With a creative background and a love for building, he launched into a construction project to create a home for Santa Claus.
The final product is the epitome of merry and bright, with a crimson exterior and a green door. It’s tall, too, with room to step inside and explore. That interactivity became a hallmark of all future buildings in the village.
The church building has Bibles and a pew, and the schoolhouse building has a blackboard and desks. The Candy Cane Cottage, another of Cozad’s creations, includes coloring sheets for kids to work on after they’ve visited with Santa Claus.
Other structures include the mercantile building, the police station and its abominable snowman prisoner, and an igloo with an entrance so small only kids can get inside.
The latter was another building in which Cozad drew inspiration from his granddaughters, who built real igloos up in Alaska.
“I try to think of what kids would like. Sometimes, I guess I’m a kid at heart, too,” he said.
As a member of the Gering Merchants Association, he chose the parking lot of the Gering Civic Center as the home for the village due to its prominent location within the city. It was at an intersection between two main streets with good visibility from the road. The only downside to the location is that the buildings have to be hauled over there each year.
Most of the work involving the village is handled by a group of volunteers. Several of these individuals are either current or former members of the Gering Merchants Association.
Kevin Sandberg, a friend of Cozad’s, has been involved since almost the beginning. He sponsored the Mercantile building in the village. Janet Mitchell has been heavily involved for the last decade; she orders food, lines up sponsors, and makes arrangements with Santa Claus for his visits.
“It’s such a joy to see the looks on the kids’ faces when they walk up to see Santa, ... even the crying kids,” she said.
Throughout the holiday season, Santa visited his village on the Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas. While the village is open to take pictures all throughout the week, those times are when people can actually enter the buildings.
Over the years, Santa has arrived in different ways: a horse-drawn wagon, a convertible, and even a hot air balloon one time.
“I’m gonna have him in my snow tractor if I ever get the chance,” Sandberg said.
Santa is not the only famous guest of the village, as the National Christmas Tree passed by on its way to Washington D.C. in 2018.
The village predates the city’s Christmas parade, but the parade did spawn a unique event. On that Friday night, plus the Friday night before Christmas, the buildings are lit up and decked out.
“Friday night at the parade is the only night where people can come in and see all the lights ... so then this one, the Friday before Christmas, you just feel like it’s so much more Christmas-y,” Mitchell said. “...That first time that we had it on a Friday night, those lines were as long as they were for the parade.”
Attendance usually varies depending on the weather, but when it’s warm and sunny, hundreds of people can stop by the village in a day. People even visit it when Santa’s not around.
“Last year, with COVID, we weren’t able to run (events at) the village ... but we knew that no matter what we were going to set up those buildings,” ReNae Garton, chairman of the Gering Merchants Association, said. “Even if we couldn’t be there, even if we couldn’t have Santa there, it’s just tradition. I know we still had tons of people go there and take pictures and explore a little bit.”
One man even got permission to dress up as Santa and greet people while village events were shut down. It’s a testament to how much the community cares about this winter tradition.
As beloved as the village has become over the years, it faces one big problem that could jeopardize its long-term future.
“There’s all kinds of things that keep everybody so wrapped up nowadays that every organization is concerned about their future due to the lack of younger people,” Sandberg said.
The current volunteers who manage the village are all getting older. Mitchell said youth groups and younger parents need to get involved in order for the events to continue.
People don’t need to be members of the Gering Merchants Association, or even live in Gering at all, in order to help.
“It’s a community thing, and we’d like somebody younger who’d be willing to step up and take charge of Santa’s Village,” she said.
Aside from setting up and renovating the buildings, there’s one other aspect which the organizers said they need help with. They need a place to keep the village when it’s not in use.
The various buildings aren’t designed to be kept outside 365 days a year. Wind, rain and especially hail can severely damage them if they’re stored outside. One building, the Piggy Bank, was completely demolished by the weather last year.
Because of their size, it can be difficult to find places to put them. Sandberg said the buildings do not need to all be stored in the same place, and they are looking for multiple places to keep them if necessary.
Anyone who wants to help out with the village will be the keepers of 20 years of history. It has seen its fair share of laughs, smiles, and at least one proposal. However, as Cozad put it, all those traditions will go by the wayside if young people don’t get involved.
He said, “It’s always been a big hit, and I hope it continues for years to come.”