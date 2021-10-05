German culture celebrated as Octoberfest returns

The Scotts Bluff County Octoberfest will celebrate and showcase German culture as it returns to the county fairgrounds in Mitchell Saturday, Oct. 23.
Organizer Ken Meyer with the Octoberfest Revived Committee said the one-day festival would be revival after last year’s event had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Highlights of the event include a traditional Dutch house band, polka dancing to the tunes of Bob Schmer and the River Boys, and plenty of German cuisine. The food will include cabbage burgers, garlic sausage, rye bread, cheese, pickles, and dina kuchen, or German coffee cake.
“We just had an idea, five years ago or so, that we wanted to maintain the heritage of Germans from Russia in this area,” he said.
Guests needn’t be of German ancestry to enjoy the food and festivities, Meyer said. The event is geared toward appealing to everyone. The festival’s meal will be served from the time doors open at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Local residents will be among those making the meals.
“We want people to walk out and say, ‘Jeez, that tastes just like Grandma used to make,’” Meyer said.
The majority of the festival’s profits, Meyer said, will go toward the Legacy of the Plains Museum, which traces the ancestry of Panhandle cultural groups among its exhibits.
“They kind of keep the German from Russia heritage going for us, so we try to help them out,” he said.
Volunteers from Scottsbluff High School’s CHOICES program will be assisting the organizers during the event. The Octoberfest Revived Committee only has around 15 members, Meyers said.
Tickets for the event cost $15, and Meyer said there are only 700 available.
“You can’t help but have a good time,” he said.
Tickets will not be sold during the festival and must be purchased beforehand. This is to ensure the organizers have an accurate count so they can prepare enough food, Meyer said. Meals will be included with the ticket price.
The last time the Octoberfest was held in 2019, there were approximately 10 tickets remaining five days before the event.
Those interested in attending the festival should contact 308-623-1828 or 308-631-8499 for tickets or additional information.