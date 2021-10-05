German culture celebrated as Octoberfest returns

The Scotts Bluff County Octoberfest will celebrate and showcase German culture as it returns to the county fairgrounds in Mitchell Saturday, Oct. 23.

Organizer Ken Meyer with the Octoberfest Revived Committee said the one-day festival would be revival after last year’s event had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlights of the event include a traditional Dutch house band, polka dancing to the tunes of Bob Schmer and the River Boys, and plenty of German cuisine. The food will include cabbage burgers, garlic sausage, rye bread, cheese, pickles, and dina kuchen, or German coffee cake.

“We just had an idea, five years ago or so, that we wanted to maintain the heritage of Germans from Russia in this area,” he said.

Guests needn’t be of German ancestry to enjoy the food and festivities, Meyer said. The event is geared toward appealing to everyone. The festival’s meal will be served from the time doors open at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Local residents will be among those making the meals.

“We want people to walk out and say, ‘Jeez, that tastes just like Grandma used to make,’” Meyer said.