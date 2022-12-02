German Harvestfest presents checks to Legacy of the Plains, Scotts Bluff County Fair

The German Harvestfest Committee presented checks from their 2022 event proceeds to Legacy of the Plains Museum and the Scotts Bluff County Fair on Thursday.

German Harvestfest, formerly known as Octoberfest Revived, took place on Oct. 29, at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. The event celebrates the local harvest, agriculture, and the preservation of German-Russian heritage in the valley. Attendees enjoyed traditional foods like butterball and noodle soup, homemade rye bread, cheese, dill pickles, cabbage burgers, Dina Kuchen, and garlic sausage alongside Polka music from Bob Schmer and the River Boys.

The check presentation took place at the Riverside Business Plaza. Legacy of the Plains was given a check for $1,500, and the Scotts Bluff County Fair was awarded $2,500.

The German Harvestfest committee donated to Legacy of the Plains to help continue their work of preserving the history of Germans from Russia, from whom the festival’s traditions were passed down.

“We feel that they keep that legacy going, and because they do that, we are presenting them with $1,500,” said Harvestfest committee member Dean Kamerzel.

The Scotts Bluff County Fair has been a longtime partner for Harvestfest, allowing use of their facilities to the annual event in addition to promoting and celebrating agriculture in the area.

“They do a lot of things for us, and that’s why we’re giving $2,500 to them,” said Kamerzel.

German Harvestfest will return to the valley next year on Oct. 7, 2023. The event will once again be held at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds.