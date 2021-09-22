Get Acquainted event planned

GERING — The members of Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County invite interested area women to learn more about the organization. A “membership event” will be held Thursday evening, Oct. 21st at the Gering Golf Course. Reservations are required by Oct. 7. Please contact Kathy at 308-672-9806 (text or voice message).

Soroptimist International is a service organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls by awareness, advocacy, and action. Members are actively engaged in professional or management positions in the panhandle communities. The local club was chartered in 1958. Meetings are held at noon on the first Thursday and at 5:30 p.m. on third Thursdays of every month, usually at the Scotts Bluff Country Club. Further information may be obtained on Facebook by going to “Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County.”