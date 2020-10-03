Giant pumpkin contest draws a crowd

A crowd observed in awe as thousands of pounds of pumpkins were lifted, maneuvered and weighed at the fifth annual Goshen County Giant Pumpkin Contest on Saturday.

“I am really thrilled and especially because right now we have had four prior winners and big competitors in the state that have brought their pumpkins in,” Goshen County Master Gardener Linda Farrier said.

Giant pumpkin grower and competitor Jay Richard of Worland, Wyoming, entered the largest pumpkin he has grown over the last 12 years, weighing 1,225 pounds.

“It doesn’t matter how big they are, they are not all going to be like this. Even if they are 20 pounds, people should bring them and be part of it, and learn something from other people who grow pumpkins,” Richard said.

Giant pumpkin grower Dan Painter of Painter Produce was inspired by Richard to grow giant pumpkins. Growing large pumpkins has become an activity he continues to look forward to year after year.

“It is just fun all year, watching it grow and I get a lot of joy from it,” Painter said. “People love pumpkins, it doesn’t matter if its little kids or big kids, everybody loves pumpkins."