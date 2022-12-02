Gift of Love receives donations of canned foods from local schools

Local schools made their annual canned food donations to Riverstone Bank’s Gift of Love campaign on Friday.

Every elementary school in the Scottsbluff/Gering area, as well as Gering Junior High School, participated in the food drive this year. Students at the schools collected canned and other nonperishable foods, which were picked up, weighed, and distributed to five local charities focused on alleviating food insecurity in the community: Valley Christian Neighbors in Need Holiday Baskets, First Baptist Church, Chuck Wagon Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and Potter's Wheel Ministries.

Becca Pierce, director of marketing at Riverstone Bank, said that collecting food is a very impactful way to help others and a large area of focus for the annual Gift of Love campaign.

“Today is focused on food insecurity in our community, which is huge. It’s not a problem that’s shrinking any time soon, but we have the privilege of being able to help,” said Pierce.

Volunteers from Riverstone Bank were assisted by athletes from Western Nebraska Community College throughout the pickup process on Friday. Pierce said that help from the athletes was greatly appreciated due to the large number of stops and combined weight of all the donations.

The food drive also included a competition aspect for the schools, with the building that collected the most — judged by weight — earning a special holiday prize.

“We challenged each of the schools to collect canned foods. The winning school will receive a private showing of the holiday movie at the Midwest Theater, which is a fun thing for all of them,” said Pierce.

A winner could not be decided until all of the donations were picked up and weighed, but Pierce said that she expected the combined weight of every school’s contribution to fall between 8,000 and 10,000 pounds.

The first stop for the donation collectors was Lincoln Heights Elementary School in Scottsbluff, where Pierce addressed the students at their morning meeting, thanking them for their contributions and explaining how their actions impacted their community.

“You guys have no idea how much love you have given over the last few years by bringing these cans,” said Pierce. “This is such an amazing way to show citizenship to the people in your community.”

Pierce also discussed how important it was for the entire school to work together, and how that cooperation made such a large donation possible.

“Did one person bring all of those cans?” she asked. “No, you all brought a little. By each of you bringing a few cans, you’ve made so many people in your community less hungry this year. You should be very proud of yourselves.”

Some Lincoln Heights students got the chance to help load their substantial haul of canned foods onto the delivery truck, forming an assembly line and working alongside the volunteers.

Pickups continued throughout the rest of the day at Northfield, Geil, and Lincoln elementaries in Gering, Longfellow, Roosevelt, and Westmoor elementaries in Scottsbluff, and finally at Gering Junior High School.