Girl Scouts donate 56 boxes of shortbread cookies to Gering Senior Center

Girl Scouts Emma Chrisman, Zoe Gonzalez and Addison Kiraly help deliver cookies to the Gering Senior Center Tuesday.

After selling over 4,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this season, the Girl Scouts troop in Gering donated 56 boxes of shortbread cookies to the Gering Senior Center on Tuesday, April 19, to be distributed among the homebound who receive meals from the center every day.

The center delivers over 100 meals each day, and one day this week, each recipient will get a sleeve of cookies with their meal. The annual tradition is something that the troop is happy to do.

“I feel happy because some of the people here might not have the money to buy their own cookies,” Girl Scout Zoe Gonzalez said. “So, us being able to donate them is kind of like an opportunity.”

Girl Scout Addison Kiraly said, “It just feels good to give to other people.”

Before the cookie donation, the Gering Girl Scouts troop, which has just six members, managed to outsell its goals from last year, an accomplishment that earned them an overnight trip to Fort Collins.

The Gering Girl Scouts Troop pose with the volunteers at the Gering Senior Center after bringing in 56 boxes of cookies that will be distributed to seniors throughout the community who receive home delivered meals from the center.

“The girls worked really hard. All of them met or beat their goal from last year,” troop leader Kelly Kiraly said. “And this year … they all sold more this year than they ever have before. So they did great.”

Giving back to the community and selling cookies are just a couple of the many things the girls do in Girl Scouts. Kiraly said the organization does so much more than that.

“It’s really fun to watch them, because even the ones that are a little bit more shy, the cookie season really draws them out and gets them to talking to people and that’s a lot of fun,” she said. “… Their counting change back to customers and being able to do the math is like nothing I’ve ever seen, and they’re pretty darn good at it. So, Girl Scouts does more than just sell cookies; it teaches them so many things.”

Gering Girl Scouts donated cookies to the senior center Tuesday. From left to right: Emma Chrisman, Addison Kiraly, Kinzey Trautman, Zoe Gonzalez and Abryanna Bravo.

That’s what the girls said they love about being in Girl Scouts — it’s an opportunity to learn all kinds of new things.

“I like being in Girl Scouts because you learn how to do fun things and things that you might need, like life skills,” Girl Scout Emma Chrisman said.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

