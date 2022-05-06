 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

GJHS history teacher Sam Hadenfeldt uses past inspiration to make learning fun for students

  • 0

Editor’s Note: May 1-7 is Teacher Appreciation Week. This story is part of a package that originally ran in this week’s Gering Courier. For more stories, see https://bit.ly/3P33lvZ.

5-7 Teacher feature: Sam Hadenfeldt

Gering Junior High history teacher Sam Hadenfeldt talks world history with one of his seventh grade classes. Hadenfeldt said his junior high history teacher Jason DeMaranville inspired him to be a teacher.

When Sam Hadenfeldt got to college, he thought for a brief moment that he wanted to be an eye doctor, but then soon realized that what he really wanted to do was follow in the footsteps of one of his favorite teachers.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I thought about being an optometrist and didn’t like math, didn’t like science. The only class I really enjoyed was history,” he said. “And I remembered my time at Gering, and I had Mr. D — Mr. DeMaranville was my history teacher, and I love the guy. He inspired me to become a history teacher.”

DeMaranville was Hadenfeldt’s history teacher at Gering Junior High, and seven years ago, Hadenfeldt became just that—a junior high history teacher for Gering Public Schools. He also helps coach high school football and basketball.

People are also reading…

5-7 Teacher feature: Sam Hadenfeldt

Sam Hadenfeldt

“My time as a student athlete at Gering, I really enjoyed the community,” he said. “I got a lot of family here, so it only made sense to come back.”

It also helped that Hadenfeldt’s mother was a teacher at Gering too, having just retired last year. Being surrounded with a great community and great educators, it made sense for Hadenfeldt to come back and leave his own mark in the school system.

“I wanted to come back and be a part of the community because I love it here, and I loved my time here,” he said. “I just take pride in the community, and Mr. D is what inspired me to be a teacher. He’s a Gering history teacher; I wanted to go kind of follow in his footsteps, and my mom being a teacher … she’s also a good teacher, so just kind of following in their footsteps is what inspired me.”

As a seventh grade history teacher, Hadenfeldt hopes to inspire his students every day by making education, and history in particular, fun.

5-7 Teacher feature: Sam Hadenfeldt

Sam Hadenfeldt helps one of his students with a history question on a worksheet during class.

“I’m a big believer in becoming a lifelong learner,” he said. “(I say) try to learn something new every day; (it) doesn’t matter if you’re at school or not. So, I try to make it fun in history. Not every seventh grader is interested in world history, so (I) try to make it fun so that they can get something out of every day, where they enjoy being at school and they enjoy learning, rather than ‘Oh man, I got to wake up and go to school for however many hours.’ So, I try to make it fun, and if one kid gets something out of it, then it’s a success.”

Hadenfeldt said despite teaching the same content in every single class period, each class he has is different, and he loves being able to interact with the students and always help them learn something new.

5-7 Teacher feature: Sam Hadenfeldt

Sam Hadenfeldt goes over a worksheet with his class. Hadenfeldt said he loves his job because despite teaching the same content, every class is different.

“Every class period is different because you have interactions with the kids or there’s something that comes up that you got to talk about or side conversations (come up), and just every day is fun,” he said. “It can seem like you’re in a rut or a routine, but every class period every day something happens that makes you just appreciate being a teacher and appreciate being around middle school kids and their growing personalities. They’re interesting characters, but they’re all great and I love them all.”

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jailed Indiana GOP candidate, charged with killing wife, wins primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News