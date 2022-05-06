GJHS history teacher Sam Hadenfeldt uses past inspiration to make learning fun for students

Editor’s Note: May 1-7 is Teacher Appreciation Week. This story is part of a package that originally ran in this week’s Gering Courier. For more stories, see https://bit.ly/3P33lvZ.

When Sam Hadenfeldt got to college, he thought for a brief moment that he wanted to be an eye doctor, but then soon realized that what he really wanted to do was follow in the footsteps of one of his favorite teachers.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I thought about being an optometrist and didn’t like math, didn’t like science. The only class I really enjoyed was history,” he said. “And I remembered my time at Gering, and I had Mr. D — Mr. DeMaranville was my history teacher, and I love the guy. He inspired me to become a history teacher.”

DeMaranville was Hadenfeldt’s history teacher at Gering Junior High, and seven years ago, Hadenfeldt became just that—a junior high history teacher for Gering Public Schools. He also helps coach high school football and basketball.

“My time as a student athlete at Gering, I really enjoyed the community,” he said. “I got a lot of family here, so it only made sense to come back.”

It also helped that Hadenfeldt’s mother was a teacher at Gering too, having just retired last year. Being surrounded with a great community and great educators, it made sense for Hadenfeldt to come back and leave his own mark in the school system.

“I wanted to come back and be a part of the community because I love it here, and I loved my time here,” he said. “I just take pride in the community, and Mr. D is what inspired me to be a teacher. He’s a Gering history teacher; I wanted to go kind of follow in his footsteps, and my mom being a teacher … she’s also a good teacher, so just kind of following in their footsteps is what inspired me.”

As a seventh grade history teacher, Hadenfeldt hopes to inspire his students every day by making education, and history in particular, fun.

“I’m a big believer in becoming a lifelong learner,” he said. “(I say) try to learn something new every day; (it) doesn’t matter if you’re at school or not. So, I try to make it fun in history. Not every seventh grader is interested in world history, so (I) try to make it fun so that they can get something out of every day, where they enjoy being at school and they enjoy learning, rather than ‘Oh man, I got to wake up and go to school for however many hours.’ So, I try to make it fun, and if one kid gets something out of it, then it’s a success.”

Hadenfeldt said despite teaching the same content in every single class period, each class he has is different, and he loves being able to interact with the students and always help them learn something new.

“Every class period is different because you have interactions with the kids or there’s something that comes up that you got to talk about or side conversations (come up), and just every day is fun,” he said. “It can seem like you’re in a rut or a routine, but every class period every day something happens that makes you just appreciate being a teacher and appreciate being around middle school kids and their growing personalities. They’re interesting characters, but they’re all great and I love them all.”

