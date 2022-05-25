Golf championships bring new light to western Nebraska

The Class B boy’s golf state tournament kicked off Tuesday morning. With the arrival of the Class B girl’s golf and boy’s golf, both being hosted in the western side of the state, there has been a newfound interest in this part of the state.

Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Visitor’s Bureau, told the Gering Courier that she has seen the impact these tournaments have had on people from the eastern side of the state.

“It is a great opportunity. A lot of our qualifying schools are from the eastern part of the state so a lot of the schools and teams have never been to western Nebraska. As we were checking people in yesterday so many of the teams have never been here. They stopped at Chimney Rock and took pictures of Chimney Rock because they’ve never seen Chimney Rock.”

She said people even comment on how friendly and hospitable people in the community are during their visit.

“That’s gratifying because we know that’s one of our best points is our hospitality, but they said the course is beautiful, the scenery is gorgeous and the opportunity to have them out here and play a great championship of golf — Many of them say they are gonna come back again and that’s ultimately what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to make sure that each one of those qualifiers have a great experience, but we all want to showcase what we have to offer and, hopefully, they come back and visit again.”

An event like this takes a lot of work for the organizers in the community. Glen Koski, the athletic director of Gering High School, noted the work that brought this whole thing together.

“There are a lot of people involved in putting this together,” he said. “We have a golf committee of about nine people on it and they meet several times to get everything prepared and they sit there and figure out how many volunteers we are going to need to do everything and who is going to be in charge of everything. So we got about 60 people working today in the tournament so it takes a lot of people and a lot of organization to get it done.”

Scottsbluff High Schools athletic director Dave Hoxworth said a lot of detail work went into the planning.

“With our committee of nine people, we kind of all do our part,” he said. “There was a lot of initial planning. PowerPoints to be made. Presentations just to be thought through. We did the girls tournament first and learned a lot by making that presentation and when we made our bid for the boys, we just had to tweak things that we had already done.

“I think one of the things that has helped us with the first boys tournament is that we’ve hosted two of the girls and kind of got our feet wet. We’re always constantly making tweaks, but we kind of all do our part.”

Months of planning went into the boys state tournament, Niedan-Streeks said.

“We basically started getting ready for the boys championships right after the girls championships ended last October,” she said. “We’ve got a phenomenal committee, lots of great sponsors and most importantly, over 50 volunteers that help us pull everything together today.”

Due to the hard work and increased interest in western Nebraska, many positive aspects have come to light.

“We’ve got the best facilities and two great golf courses and a lot of people so it’s a tremendous opportunity to get people from the eastern part of the state and literally all across state out here in western Nebraska,” Niedan-Streeks said. “We not only want them to enjoy their championship experience but showcase what the western part of the state is. It is so positive when they’re having such a great experience they’re going to remember that and go home and tell people back home in the eastern part of the state. The ultimate goal is to get them back here for a vacation or just visiting again in the future.”

Since there are about 70 different players competing, “you get a couple of parents, siblings maybe, possibly some grandparents so you’re looking at 250 to 350 people that are coming in the area eating at our restaurants, shopping here a little bit, staying in our motels.” Hoxworth said, highlighting the economic impact of the state golf tournaments.

Exposure is the main thing western Nebraska gets due to big events such as state golf.

“It’s always fun to have an NSAA event,” Hoxworth said. “The last state event that was in western Nebraska was in 1978 and it was volleyball.”

Koski said, “We were just talking to a gentleman from Minden. He was talking about trying to get out here again in the summer with his kid and play golf. It’s huge that we got people coming back to see the area.”

Also, both athletic directors said, it is common for schools on the western end to have to always travel long hours to the eastern side.

“Obviously ,we have to travel a lot and anytime you can put on something where we don’t have to travel that is a big plus for us,” Koski said.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form