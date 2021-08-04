 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gompert Farms repeats as Chore Time Relay champions
0 comments

Gompert Farms repeats as Chore Time Relay champions

{{featured_button_text}}
Gompert Farms repeats as Chore Time Relay champions

One member of the Dirty Cheese Balls teams pulls the rope as hard as she can during the Tug of War competition at the Scotts Bluff County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

For the second year in a row, Gompert Farms claimed the Chore Time Relays championship.

It was just the team’s third time competing in the event, Ashley Gompert said.

Gompert said her team didn’t go in overly confident, but was “highly hopeful” they would again capture the title.

She and teammates, Greg Gompert, Shane Homan and Paityn Homan all work for Gompert Farms, which Ashley said helps them stay on the same page during the relays.

Coming in second place was Busch and Buckskins made up of Kyler Libsack, Alicia Keller, Ryan Lohr and Kristy Pitts.

Chance Rahmig, Hannah Walker, Austin Rahmig and Madi Walker of the Gering FFA team took third place, and the Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply team of Bruce Houser, Katie Collins, Riley Little and Liz Brown finished fourth.

In the Tug of War competition, Dad Bods took down the Down N Dirty team made up of Mitchell High School football players. Down N Dirty took an undefeated record into the championship round.

The Flower Den team took third.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News