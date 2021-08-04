Gompert Farms repeats as Chore Time Relay champions

For the second year in a row, Gompert Farms claimed the Chore Time Relays championship.

It was just the team’s third time competing in the event, Ashley Gompert said.

Gompert said her team didn’t go in overly confident, but was “highly hopeful” they would again capture the title.

She and teammates, Greg Gompert, Shane Homan and Paityn Homan all work for Gompert Farms, which Ashley said helps them stay on the same page during the relays.

Coming in second place was Busch and Buckskins made up of Kyler Libsack, Alicia Keller, Ryan Lohr and Kristy Pitts.

Chance Rahmig, Hannah Walker, Austin Rahmig and Madi Walker of the Gering FFA team took third place, and the Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply team of Bruce Houser, Katie Collins, Riley Little and Liz Brown finished fourth.

In the Tug of War competition, Dad Bods took down the Down N Dirty team made up of Mitchell High School football players. Down N Dirty took an undefeated record into the championship round.

The Flower Den team took third.

