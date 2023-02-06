The Beach Boys Tribute band Sail On will perform Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m., at the historic Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff.

Sail On plays the music of America's band, The Beach Boys. Performing all of the group's classic hits, plus some treasures from The Beach Boys’ brilliant extended catalog, Sail On faithfully recreates the timeless songs of surfing, cruising, dancing and dreaming for all ages, and anybody that wants to have fun, fun, fun.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Sail On performs over 100 shows every year, enjoying the unique challenge and privilege of bringing one of pop music's greatest legacies to audiences everywhere.

Sail On performs all the Beach Boys hits including Surfin' Safari, Catch a Wave, Surfer Girl, Shut Down, Little Deuce Coupe, 409, Little Honda, In My Room, I Get Around, Don't Worry Baby, Wendy, Do You Wanna Dance?, Dance Dance Dance, California Girls, Wouldn't It Be Nice, God Only Knows, Good Vibrations, Help Me Rhonda, Barbara Ann, Surfin' USA, Fun, Fun, Fun and more.

Single ticket prices for Midwest Theater members range from $30 to $34 and non-Midwest Theater members single tickets range from $34 to $38. All tickets are reserve seating.