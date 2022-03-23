Goonie's restaurant relocates downtown with same menu, renovated design

Goonie’s Sports Bar and Grill will soon be moving to downtown Scottsbluff. Owner Paul Guhn said he plans to convert the former Emporium location at 1818 First Ave. into his new venue.

The decision to move from the restaurant’s current location on Highway 26 near Target was made because the new building is both more affordable and more centrally located in the city, Guhn told the Star-Herald. He said he wanted to be located downtown to be a part of that area’s revitalization effort.

His goal is to revitalize his location as well, expanding the dining area to the northern fence line to provide additional indoor seating.

“How soon I’ll move Goonie’s down here will depend on how long it takes them (contractors) to do the construction of this room,” Guhn said. “... I’m hoping this construction is done sometime in June because I’d like to have Goonie’s up and operational down here by the time Bands on Broadway starts. Until the time does happen where it’s time to move Goonie’s, I’m staying right where I’m at.”

The front end area will be converted into a sports bar with televisions and Keno. Private parties can be hosted in a room toward the rear of the building, one of which will also include eight television screens. Everything from the kitchen to the bathrooms will either be undergoing a face-lift or has already had one.

Until the renovations are finished, Guhn will be hosting private events in the new venue. He said he’s already scheduled several birthday parties and graduation parties there. The food for these events will be catered from the current Goonie’s building.

“We’re just doing things like shredded chicken sandwiches, barbecue beef ... simple things we can put in roasters and bring down for events,” Guhn said. “... If people want more than that, we can pretty much do whatever.” People will be able to bring their own alcohol to these private events, but Guhn said he’d still provide a bartender to ensure none of it is served to underage guests.

The menu at the new building will still serve the same cuisine that the existing Goonie’s location serves. Guhn said he was impressed by the size of the building’s fully-equipped kitchen and would continue to improve it by adding a larger grill top. The kitchen features a drive-thru window, which Guhn said he’d restructure to allow for pick-up orders.

The patio area will also receive several new additions. Guhn plans to add either a roof of a pergola to offer outside diners some protection from the elements. He also plans to add flame decorations to the existing white pillars and incorporate a television for diners to watch. He said, if he builds a staircase, he could offer rooftop dining at the restaurant as well.

After all the indoor and outdoor renovations are completed, the restaurant will be able to seat up to 130 diners.

“I’m personally very excited for it. I think it’s going to open up a lot of new opportunities for Goonie’s,” general manager Autumn Jacobucci said. “It really does cater to multiple opportunities.”

She said the building will be in a convenient location for customers, especially in the summer. The goal is to transfer over all of the employees when it opens around June, she said.

The new location came about fairly quickly. Guhn entered talks to buy the former Emporium building in January. Guhn said he wanted to be closer to downtown businesses, as well as 18th Street Plaza, to take part in some of the events commonly held there.

He had purchased a food truck in preparation for Bands on Broadway, but he then discovered the First Avenue location was available. He bought the building instead and sold the food truck.

“Our thought process is we want to be down here for all this revitalization going on that I think the city’s doing a great job of doing,” he said.

Guhn first opened his restaurant in Terrytown in 2013. He relocated it to Gering in 2016 before moving it to its current Scottsbluff location.

