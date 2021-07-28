Gordon providers recommend vaccination for COVID

“It’s all very dynamic, and I think that we’re going to have clear answers on whether or not that’s needed going forward,” she said.

Anecdotally, she said, she knows some people have a strong immune response to the vaccine, particularly for those who have experienced a COVID infection. Charging Thunder herself experienced COVID-19 while in the process of getting vaccinated, but didn’t have any serious side effects after her first does and only described herself as being a little tired and achy after her second. However, one of her children did experience a “pretty significant response” to the first vaccine dose, in that she experienced feeling ill for about a week.

“The closer you are to infections and vaccinations, the more symptoms you’ll have,” she said.

Asked if people who have started their COVID vaccination, but have delayed the second dose because of side effects or other reasons, should get the second dose, she said: “I do encourage (people) to complete the series.”

