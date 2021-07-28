Gordon providers recommend vaccination for COVID

Two Gordon Memorial Health Services providers shared their advice, urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Dr. Anpo Charging Thunder and Cassie Banks, doctor of nursing practice, spoke during a PPHD briefing on July 26.
Charging Thunder admitted that she waited to receive her vaccination, so she said she understands some people may be reluctant to get the vaccine. However, she said she does recommend people get the vaccine. She and her children are fully vaccinated.
“I can understand why people are reluctant,” Charging Thunder said, saying some people are hesitant because it’s a new vaccine or they are unfamiliar with the virus.
However, she said there is a lot of trial data from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson that show each of the vaccines are safe and they are working. As more data is gathered, she said, we’ll see the vaccine expand beyond the 12 and over age group that is currently eligible to be vaccinated. The vaccine is currently being tested in younger age groups and testing is underway to see if a booster will be needed. At this time, no booster is needed.
It’s a part of the process that the information is continuing to be gathered. As more research studies are being done, more questions are being answered and more information that wasn’t gathered at the beginning about COVID is available.
“It’s all very dynamic, and I think that we’re going to have clear answers on whether or not that’s needed going forward,” she said.
Anecdotally, she said, she knows some people have a strong immune response to the vaccine, particularly for those who have experienced a COVID infection. Charging Thunder herself experienced COVID-19 while in the process of getting vaccinated, but didn’t have any serious side effects after her first does and only described herself as being a little tired and achy after her second. However, one of her children did experience a “pretty significant response” to the first vaccine dose, in that she experienced feeling ill for about a week.
“The closer you are to infections and vaccinations, the more symptoms you’ll have,” she said.
Asked if people who have started their COVID vaccination, but have delayed the second dose because of side effects or other reasons, should get the second dose, she said: “I do encourage (people) to complete the series.”
Like many health care providers, Gordon providers are giving information about the vaccine to those who come in to make getting the vaccine “more tolerable for them,” Banks said. They are giving out a hand out that includes information about over-the-counter medications, such as Tylenol or ibuprofen, that can be taken every six hours, staying hydrated and getting plenty of sleep, as well using a hot or cold pack for muscle soreness, are among the recommendations. Health care providers are also recommending people take Vitamin D supplements for two to three days after getting the vaccine as well.
The vaccine is currently being shown to protect against variants that are circulating, including the Delta variant. Due to the variants, the vaccine is not 100% effective, but “looks to be a little bit better than what we’re getting from having COVID.”
Asked to explain “herd immunity, Banks explained it is developed when a large percentage of the population has received the vaccine that the unimmunized are protected as well.
“It’s just like with the flu vaccine, even though we get it, if you’re vaccinated, symptoms aren’t as severe,” she said of the vaccine. “...I think the thing to keep in mind with herd immunity as well is that immunity to COVID is acquired, either by having the disease naturally or by actually acquiring the vaccine.”
Interestingly, Charging Thunder said, people who are suffering long-haul symptoms after having contracted the virus are reporting that some of their symptoms have eased after getting the vaccine. Such experiences have been commonly reported in U.S. and other media as well.
Despite some misconceptions or misinformation, most people, even those who suffer from blood disorders, People suffering from medical conditions should confer with their physician, but most providers will note that “almost everyone is a candidate” to be vaccinated,” Charging Thunder said.
Charging Thunder and Banks talked about treatments for COVID-19, specifically the monoclonal antibodies therapy.
The treatment can be given within 10 days of the onset of symptoms, and it’s shown to be most beneficial the sooner people are able to begin the therapy. Charging Thunder said qualifying patients should begin the therapy as soon as they have tested positive - usually three days after the start of symptoms. Qualifications include suffering from conditions such as obesity, asthma, chronic kidney disease or hypertension, just to name a few, and being age 40 or older.
“We were really fortunate in our county that COVID didn’t hit our nursing home until the monoclonal antibodies had just become available,” she said. “...We were able to get those patients tested and administer antibodies very quickly. ... We felt like we fared extremely well through our surge in COVID (in the community) and in our nursing homes, by and large, because we were able to get monoclonal antibodies.”
Kim Engel, PPHD director, said some nursing homes in the Panhandle are experiencing cases of COVID-19 again as the Delta variant circulates in the communities. The Delta variant was first detected in Nebraska in April and in the Panhandle shortly thereafter.
The Panhandle remains in the moderate risk level for COVID vaccine, having experienced a 19.2 positivity rate as 79 cases were reported in the last 14 days. This week is the last week county level data will be collected, as Ricketts’ recently ended an emergency declaration that made collection of that data possible. Only Scotts Bluff County data will be reported by PPHD.