Gordon-Rushville take top honors at conference Quiz Bowl

After seven rounds of play, Gordon-Rushville came out on top at the Western Trails Conference Quiz Bowl tournament in Morrill Wednesday — a feat they managed coming off a last place finish in their previous tournament.

“Against most of these (same) teams,” coach Rex Morrison said. “We went back, and we practiced hard. We just thought about what we had to do to get to the next level because even though we came in last of the teams in our first meet, it was really close between last and second place.”

Senior Alliah Bourne said, “We got the nerves out.”

Senior Jacob Wellnitz described the team: “We are an underdog story.”

Gordon-Rushville ended the day with 780 points. Right behind them was Gering with 740 points; however, Gering isn’t technically a part of the Western Trails Conference, so runner-up honors went to Mitchell, one of Gordon-Rushville’s biggest rivals in Quiz Bowl, with 710 points.

“So much of it depends on what categories you get in a competition,” Morrison said. “Today was a lot of our strengths.”

Those strengths include theater, movies, math, history, presidents, geography and, for junior Kayden Gilcrest, obscure facts.