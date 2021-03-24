 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gordon-Rushville take top honors at conference Quiz Bowl
0 comments
top story

Gordon-Rushville take top honors at conference Quiz Bowl

{{featured_button_text}}

After seven rounds of play, Gordon-Rushville came out on top at the Western Trails Conference Quiz Bowl tournament in Morrill Wednesday — a feat they managed coming off a last place finish in their previous tournament.

“Against most of these (same) teams,” coach Rex Morrison said. “We went back, and we practiced hard. We just thought about what we had to do to get to the next level because even though we came in last of the teams in our first meet, it was really close between last and second place.”

Senior Alliah Bourne said, “We got the nerves out.”

Senior Jacob Wellnitz described the team: “We are an underdog story.”

Gordon-Rushville ended the day with 780 points. Right behind them was Gering with 740 points; however, Gering isn’t technically a part of the Western Trails Conference, so runner-up honors went to Mitchell, one of Gordon-Rushville’s biggest rivals in Quiz Bowl, with 710 points.

“So much of it depends on what categories you get in a competition,” Morrison said. “Today was a lot of our strengths.”

Those strengths include theater, movies, math, history, presidents, geography and, for junior Kayden Gilcrest, obscure facts.

“He just knows weird, weird facts,” Morrison said with a laugh.

Whether they end at the top or the bottom of the bracket at the end of the day, the four-person team from Gordon-Rushville said they always enjoy Quiz Bowl, because it’s a friendly competition between all the students.

“Other people are happy for you when you win a round … It doesn’t mean it’s not competitive. These people compete with this passion, but they’re still happy for everybody,” Morrison said. “The best thing about Quiz Bowl is every team that’s here, it’s just nice competition. These are good people.”

“And it’s not just nerds,” junior Eden Funk said. “It’s everyone.”

WTC Varsity Quiz Bowl Results

1 Gordon-Rushville, 780 points

2 Gering, 740 points

3 Mitchell, 710 points

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

4 Bridgeport, 660 points

5 Hemingford, 620 points

6 Kimball, 580 points

7 Bayard, 530 points

8 Morrill, 420 points

WTC Junior Varsity Quiz Bowl Results

1 Gering, 640 points

2 Gordon-Rushville, 450 points

3 Hemingford, 430 points

4 Bridgeport, 410 points

5 Morrill, 360 points

6 Mitchell, 340 points

7 Bayard, 280 points

Add the following paragraphs: The varsity all-conference team was filled by Hunter Miller (Bayard), Rand Golden (Bridgeport), Kenny Wyland (Hemingford), Kylie Mendiola (Hemingford), Corey Gardner (Kimball), Xavier Thomas-Lewis (Kimball) and Eric Wilson (Mitchell).

Varsity honorable mentions were Kierra Miller (Bayard), Chance Cooper (Bridgeport), Alliah Bourne (Gordon-Rushville), Kayden Gilcrest (Gordon-Rushville), John Plasencio (Mitchell), Jackson Margheim (Morrill) and Ilycia Guerue (Morrill).

The junior varsity all-conference team was filled by Zach Araujo (Bayard), Theron Miller (Bayard), Bayler Sterkel (Bridgeport), Kylie Coombs (Gordon-Rushville), Aiden Benda (Hemingford), Lily Keahwik (Mitchell) and Kyndall Speague (Morrill).

Junior varsity honorable mentions were Jace Phillips (Bridgeport), Tessa Hurlbuet (Gordon-Rushville), Arille Stallings (Hemingford), Allison Cotant (Mitchell) and Sydney Smith (Morrill).​

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing oliva.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff hotel closed after fire uncovers violations
Crime

Scottsbluff hotel closed after fire uncovers violations

  • Updated

Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy says that the America's Best Quality Inn has been closed until life and safety violations are resolved. Owner Kuldip Singh disputes that the hotel has not addressed issues as they arise. 

Lake Minatare remains closed
Local

Lake Minatare remains closed

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lake Minatare State Recreation Area remains closed to the public until the cause of a recent waterfowl die-off can be determined.

+4
Fire at Scottsbluff hotel under investigation
Local

Fire at Scottsbluff hotel under investigation

  • Updated

Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters have responded to a fire at a Scottsbluff hotel, America's Best Value Inn. Scottsbluff residents will be more familiar with the hotel's former name, the Scottsbluff Inn.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News