Gordon-Rushville take top honors at conference Quiz Bowl

After seven rounds of play, Gordon-Rushville came out on top at the Western Trails Conference Quiz Bowl tournament in Morrill Wednesday — a feat they managed coming off a last place finish in their previous tournament.
“Against most of these (same) teams,” coach Rex Morrison said. “We went back, and we practiced hard. We just thought about what we had to do to get to the next level because even though we came in last of the teams in our first meet, it was really close between last and second place.”
Senior Alliah Bourne said, “We got the nerves out.”
Senior Jacob Wellnitz described the team: “We are an underdog story.”
Gordon-Rushville ended the day with 780 points. Right behind them was Gering with 740 points; however, Gering isn’t technically a part of the Western Trails Conference, so runner-up honors went to Mitchell, one of Gordon-Rushville’s biggest rivals in Quiz Bowl, with 710 points.
“So much of it depends on what categories you get in a competition,” Morrison said. “Today was a lot of our strengths.”
Those strengths include theater, movies, math, history, presidents, geography and, for junior Kayden Gilcrest, obscure facts.
“He just knows weird, weird facts,” Morrison said with a laugh.
Whether they end at the top or the bottom of the bracket at the end of the day, the four-person team from Gordon-Rushville said they always enjoy Quiz Bowl, because it’s a friendly competition between all the students.
“Other people are happy for you when you win a round … It doesn’t mean it’s not competitive. These people compete with this passion, but they’re still happy for everybody,” Morrison said. “The best thing about Quiz Bowl is every team that’s here, it’s just nice competition. These are good people.”
“And it’s not just nerds,” junior Eden Funk said. “It’s everyone.”
WTC Varsity Quiz Bowl Results
1 Gordon-Rushville, 780 points
2 Gering, 740 points
3 Mitchell, 710 points
4 Bridgeport, 660 points
5 Hemingford, 620 points
6 Kimball, 580 points
7 Bayard, 530 points
8 Morrill, 420 points
WTC Junior Varsity Quiz Bowl Results
1 Gering, 640 points
2 Gordon-Rushville, 450 points
3 Hemingford, 430 points
4 Bridgeport, 410 points
5 Morrill, 360 points
6 Mitchell, 340 points
7 Bayard, 280 points
Add the following paragraphs: The varsity all-conference team was filled by Hunter Miller (Bayard), Rand Golden (Bridgeport), Kenny Wyland (Hemingford), Kylie Mendiola (Hemingford), Corey Gardner (Kimball), Xavier Thomas-Lewis (Kimball) and Eric Wilson (Mitchell).
Varsity honorable mentions were Kierra Miller (Bayard), Chance Cooper (Bridgeport), Alliah Bourne (Gordon-Rushville), Kayden Gilcrest (Gordon-Rushville), John Plasencio (Mitchell), Jackson Margheim (Morrill) and Ilycia Guerue (Morrill).
The junior varsity all-conference team was filled by Zach Araujo (Bayard), Theron Miller (Bayard), Bayler Sterkel (Bridgeport), Kylie Coombs (Gordon-Rushville), Aiden Benda (Hemingford), Lily Keahwik (Mitchell) and Kyndall Speague (Morrill).
Junior varsity honorable mentions were Jace Phillips (Bridgeport), Tessa Hurlbuet (Gordon-Rushville), Arille Stallings (Hemingford), Allison Cotant (Mitchell) and Sydney Smith (Morrill).