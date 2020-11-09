Goshen County celebrates businesses with presentation of annual Chamber awards

TORRINGTON — Goshen County celebrated its community by recognizing businesses and individuals. The annual Chamber Awards recognize and honor Goshen County citizens who demonstrate excellence and community leadership in volunteerism, entrepreneurship, work ethic and business. Winners were announced at the Goshen Economic Development annual Meeting held on Thursday, Oct. 29 via live Facebook and radio [Chinch Country] remote.
Big Chief Award: This award recognizes an individual who exemplifies community leadership through business and community service. Bob Taylor, owner of Benchmark of Torrington was this year’s Big Chief recipient.
Big Land, Devoted Pioneers – Ag Business of the Year Award: As the number one Ag producing county in the state, this award is for the people who either do or assist those dedicated to making a sustainable life in agriculture. Schlagel Manufacturing was this year’s Ag Business of the Year.
Big Land, Limitless Pioneering - Business of the Year Award: This award recognizes any business that has shown limitless growth and community support throughout the year. Bronco Bar and Grill, Tiffany Leslie owner was this year’s Business of the Year.
Big Land, Open Skies - Star Employee of the Year Award: This award recognizes an outstanding employee who is productive, exhibits commitment in carrying out job responsibilities, whose work reflects a frontier spirit and is ever growing. Val Hankins from Goshen County Road and Bridge is the Star Employee of the Year.
Big Land, Open Heart - Volunteer of the Year Award: This award recognizes those outstanding volunteers who are making a difference with their open heart, dedicated to Goshen County or has made a significant difference in our community. Dorothy Hicks from Goshen County Caring and Sharing was this year’s Volunteer of the Year.
Big Land, Open Opportunity – Entrepreneur of the Year Award: This award recognizes those innovated and dedicated business entrepreneur(s) or product creator(s) that utilize the open opportunity of Goshen County. Forest Mast with Cherry Creek Metals received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
Neil Newman Horizon Award: This award is for those who see a vision beyond the horizon. This year’s award went to Paul Novak. In his own words, “when you think with your heart and your head, look what we can accomplish”.
Special Awards were presented to:
Torrington Volunteer Fire Department in congratulations of the 100th Year Anniversary and a special thank you for their dedication to Goshen County.
Wendy George of Wyoming Winds Counseling in congratulations on her graduation from the Goshen Economic Development Incubator to becoming an independent business owner.
Nona Kindsvater of Health Thyme in congratulations on her graduation from the Goshen Economic Development Incubator to becoming an independent business owner.
