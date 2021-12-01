Goshen County Christmas parade to go Friday evening

Goshen County Economic Development and Chamber and the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department are hosting the Goshen County Christmas Parade, themed “Once Upon A Storybook Christmas, and “All Is Bright.”
Several events are set for Friday and Saturday this weekend, with stores staying open late until 6 p.m.
Sandy Hoehn, community development director, said when she was growing up, it was the excitement of heading to town, as she was a farm kid, for the Christmas Parade and how magical of a time it was.
“Since I started five years ago, this is the thing I’ve been trying to get going in our community,” she said. “I want the kids to look back at Goshen County and remember how much fun they had. There will be a Sip and Paint and a hot chocolate bar, free carriage rides and so many fun things to do.”
The parade begins at 6:15 Friday, with many activities going on beforehand.
Pinnacle Bank and the Kiwanis Club will be serving free hot chocolate and apple cider at the bank.
WyoHelp is holding a “Kick Butt Cookoff,” where entrants will be cooking pork butts and parade-goers can vote and give donations for their favorite. Twenty dollars means 20 votes. Fresh Foods donated the pork butts for this event.
There will be carriage rides, by Da Bay Carriages. People can sip on hot chocolate while looking at the twinkling lights of the night.
Holiday Take Home Wood Kits will be available, as you can take home a wood ornament to decorate. To participate people should pre-register at WyoWine.com, so you can pick up your kit between 4-5:30 at 21st and Main.
The Sugar Cookie Wish is set at the same site for decorating your own sugar cookie event, sponsored by the Goshen Chamber and Interact Club. This event is set for 4-6 p.m. A Selfie Station will be set up for a fun time with selfies. This goes from 4-6 p.m. During the same time, and at the Grand Hall of 21st & Main is the Caramel Apple Dreams, sponsored by Ellis Harvest Home. They will have caramel apples to enjoy or buy for a fun gift. The Java Jar will be serving their specialized drinks before the parade from 4-6 p.m.
Vandel Drug will host the Wyo-Ring Handbell Choirs from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.
After the parade, there will be a tree lighting at the Goshen County Courthouse, a short one block walk from the parade route.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Santa will be at 21st and Main in the Grand Hall greeting children from noon to 2 p.m. Also, a Torrington Baseball Christmas Toy Drive will be held at the same site as Santa from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the Goshen County Library, the Polar Express Party will be held with story, crafts, and cocoa beginning at 10:15 a.m.
Then at the Eastern Wyoming Fine Arts Auditorium, The Polar Express Movie will be shown at 3:30 p.m. with popcorn and water being sponsored by Farmers Insurance Wesley Anderson.
To close out the day, Cocktails at the Library will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for individuals and $40 for a couple. Cocktails and Music by Jazz will be from 6-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased beforehand at the library or at the door the night of.
Shop Fort Laramie will also be holding events on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free wagon rides will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. Chuck Brooks’ Famous Medicine Hate Ponies, weather permitting.
Santa will also be on hand, riding on a one-horse sleigh from 3-5 p.m. at the FLAG Restaurant. Free hot chocolate will be offered and Santa will be handing out candy canes.
The Fort Laramie Volunteer Fire Department will be there to Help Fill the Boot, fundraiser for muscular dystrophy, and handing out candy.
People can visit all the Fort Laramie businesses as they are holding specials for the weekend.