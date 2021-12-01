Goshen County Christmas parade to go Friday evening

Holiday Take Home Wood Kits will be available, as you can take home a wood ornament to decorate. To participate people should pre-register at WyoWine.com, so you can pick up your kit between 4-5:30 at 21st and Main.

The Sugar Cookie Wish is set at the same site for decorating your own sugar cookie event, sponsored by the Goshen Chamber and Interact Club. This event is set for 4-6 p.m. A Selfie Station will be set up for a fun time with selfies. This goes from 4-6 p.m. During the same time, and at the Grand Hall of 21st & Main is the Caramel Apple Dreams, sponsored by Ellis Harvest Home. They will have caramel apples to enjoy or buy for a fun gift. The Java Jar will be serving their specialized drinks before the parade from 4-6 p.m.

Vandel Drug will host the Wyo-Ring Handbell Choirs from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

After the parade, there will be a tree lighting at the Goshen County Courthouse, a short one block walk from the parade route.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Santa will be at 21st and Main in the Grand Hall greeting children from noon to 2 p.m. Also, a Torrington Baseball Christmas Toy Drive will be held at the same site as Santa from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the Goshen County Library, the Polar Express Party will be held with story, crafts, and cocoa beginning at 10:15 a.m.