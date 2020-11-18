Goshen County puts in place health order requiring masks

Goshen County joined 12 counties in Wyoming with health orders requiring residents to wear masks Tuesday.
Heather Saul, with the Goshen County Public Health Department, said that the request for the order had been submitted by Goshen County Health Director Dr. Marion Smith the request to Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, for approval.
The order was approved Tuesday, along with similar orders in eight other counties including Natrona County, where Casper, Wyoming, is located. Three counties, Laramie County, covering Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Albany County, covering Laramie, joined Teton, county with already had mask orders in place and two other requests from Washakie and Converse counties are pending approval.
National data comparisons rank Wyoming as the fourth state in current COVID-19 cases, with neighboring Nebraska following close behind as the sixth worst.
Saul told the Star-Herald that Goshen County has seen COVID-19 cases more than double in just two weeks time.
“What’s really important information here is that as of Nov. 3, the total of lab confirmed cases reported by the state was 177, and that was since March,” Saul said. “On Nov. 17, we had 396 cases, not counting probables, meaning we had as many cases in two weeks as we did over several months.”
An additional 38 cases are designated as probables, which Saul explains means that those persons have been exposed to COVID-19, are showing signs and symptoms, but have not yet tested or have decided not to test. Those persons are assumed to have COVID-19.
“We’ve just had a significant uptick in cases, over the last couple of weeks,” Saul said.
Support Local Journalism
Through contract tracing, she said, many of the cases have been tracked back to Halloween parties or social gatherings, such as gatherings after work or school.
“A lot of it is that with it getting colder, people are getting closer, cohorting and doing more indoor activities.”
Data on the state’s tracking website lists Goshen County as having seven hospitalizations at its hospital.
The health order will be in place until Dec. 4. The full health order is available on the Star-Herald website, starherald.com, and requires that face covering, which cover the nose and mouth and surrounding areas of the lower face, be worn outside a person’s home or residence in retail or commercial businesses, when visiting hospitals, clinics or other facilities and when using public transportation. Face coverings are also required in government facilities open to the public, such as city and county offices. Face coverings are required in restaurants when people are entering, exiting or otherwise moving in the establishment, but not required at a table when tables are spaced six feet away from other tables and groups are limited to eight people.
Minors are not required to wear a face covering, however, the order does stress that anyone 3 years or age or older should be encouraged to wear a face covering.
Gov. Mark Gordon has said that he is considering a statewide face mask requirement, after health officials from 21 counties, including Goshen County, recently submitted a letter calling on the state to enact such a requirement. He said last week he would allow current less-restrictive public health orders to remain in place, but planned to consult with business leaders and state officials on proceeding with more restrictive orders.
On Nov. 13, Gordon, who had to quarantine earlier this month due to COVID-19 exposure, said people were being “knuckleheads” about the virus.
“It’s time that Wyoming woke up and got serious about what it’s doing,” Gordon said at a news conference. “We’ve relied on people to be responsible, and they’re being irresponsible. They think somehow this is all nonsense.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.