Goshen County puts in place health order requiring masks

An additional 38 cases are designated as probables, which Saul explains means that those persons have been exposed to COVID-19, are showing signs and symptoms, but have not yet tested or have decided not to test. Those persons are assumed to have COVID-19.

“We’ve just had a significant uptick in cases, over the last couple of weeks,” Saul said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Through contract tracing, she said, many of the cases have been tracked back to Halloween parties or social gatherings, such as gatherings after work or school.

“A lot of it is that with it getting colder, people are getting closer, cohorting and doing more indoor activities.”

Data on the state’s tracking website lists Goshen County as having seven hospitalizations at its hospital.