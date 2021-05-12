Goshen County Search and Rescue to hold meet and greet Saturday

To become a member of the Goshen County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team takes more than just interest, it takes a desire to want to help when needed and the loyalty to continue training.
Currently, the Search and Rescue Team has 25 active members, but is always looking for more volunteers who would like to give back to the community.
Art Lower, assistant training officer, along with Gary Wiand, said there will be a Meet and Greet on Saturday, May 15, at Pioneer Park in Torrington, beginning at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The mission of the Goshen County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (GCS-SAR) is “to provide dedicated unpaid professionals who will bring with them the skills and experience to solve the search situation. Each member will continue to develop in his or her desired area of discipline, teach other members their skills in support of the Search and Rescue Team in order to provide the most professional service and expertise to every search mission. We take pride on being there when it counts so others may live. “
Lower said, “With that mission statement in mind, we wanted to get out and meet the public, show them some of our capabilities, enjoying some, hopefully, warmer weather and some of the unique locations in Goshen County.
“This will be the first of two public meet and greets we will be hosting this year. The second will likely be in September at the Rawhide walk in area. The hope is folks can come out and enjoy the day, spend some time outside and learn about their Goshen County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.”
GCS-SAR has assisted in multiple local as well as out-of-county and out-of-state searches as requested through the Goshen County Sheriff’s Department.
Search and Rescue holds two training periods a month that members attend. One is during the business meeting, held the third Wednesday of each month, which is typically a prep/precursor for an all-day training held the third Saturday of each month.
“Specialty disciplines such as our horse mounted team, K9, visual man tracking, will get together with others who are interested, more often than the regularly required two training periods a month. K9, for example, typically meets at least three or more times a week,” Lower said.
Currently, he said, GCS-SAR are looking for those individuals interested in ground operations and horse mounted team members but have room for anyone to join their team who is serious about helping others in their time of need.
Dog and handler teams typically train a minimum of one or two years prior to demonstrating they can meet the standards through a rigorous testing process.
The search dogs are just one of the many tools used by the search management team to find clues of the missing person’s whereabouts. Dogs can be used to rule out areas, indicate a general direction for the search manager to send other search resources, and the dog teams are sometimes the team that finds the missing person.
In general, human remains detection dogs are specially trained to locate deceased humans or human remains in a variety of circumstances and mission types. Another description used to identify these types of dog is “cadaver” dog. Not only do they search for and locate a cadaver, but they also search for a spectrum of human remains items such body parts and pieces, cadaver fluids or cadaver fluid-soaked items, blood or bloody items, skeletal parts or bones and objects that may have absorbed human remains scent.
Co-assistant training officer Gary Wiand explained the reason why he joined the GCS-SAR.
“The same reason that I became a teacher. By giving to others I get to be known and remembered. With teaching, I get the biggest thrill when a student understands. They have learned something that will take them through life making them a better person. Search and rescue, to me, is something of the same. Someone gets to go home from what I did. I do what I can within the team to make my mark.”
He has been with the team about a year.
“I have not been trained to work on any of the teams as of yet, but I do what I can,” he said. “Today, I am a part of the public relations working on the meet and greet.”
Goshen County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue is a non-profit organization that functions solely on donations from the public for the annual budget to meet not only operational costs, but training as well.
Lower would like residents to consider donating to Goshen County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
“We have donation buckets at many local businesses throughout the county, as well as we can accept direct donations at any time. If you’d like to donate directly, please contact GCS-SAR via email: GoshencountySAR@outlook.org,” he said.
For more information, please stop by on May 15 to meet the crew and animals, or you can contact Goshen County Sheriff. The team also has a Facebook page.