Goshen County Search and Rescue to hold meet and greet Saturday

To become a member of the Goshen County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team takes more than just interest, it takes a desire to want to help when needed and the loyalty to continue training.

Currently, the Search and Rescue Team has 25 active members, but is always looking for more volunteers who would like to give back to the community.

Art Lower, assistant training officer, along with Gary Wiand, said there will be a Meet and Greet on Saturday, May 15, at Pioneer Park in Torrington, beginning at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mission of the Goshen County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (GCS-SAR) is “to provide dedicated unpaid professionals who will bring with them the skills and experience to solve the search situation. Each member will continue to develop in his or her desired area of discipline, teach other members their skills in support of the Search and Rescue Team in order to provide the most professional service and expertise to every search mission. We take pride on being there when it counts so others may live. “

Lower said, “With that mission statement in mind, we wanted to get out and meet the public, show them some of our capabilities, enjoying some, hopefully, warmer weather and some of the unique locations in Goshen County.