Goshen Main Street becomes nationally certified

The Main Street program in which Goshen Main Street based their initiatives off of, is structured through a four-point approach that embraces community drive to address issues facing traditional business districts. This approach advocates for community self-reliance, local empowerment and the rebuilding of traditional commercial districts with unique assets such as distinguishing architecture, patron-friendly environments, service, local ownership and a sense of community.

“In this day and age, cities have to redesign themselves to be a part of the solution to make a healthier way of life,” Hoehn said. “Goshen Main Street has increased Goshen County’s local economy and enthusiasm.”

As an aspiring community, it was Goshen Main Street’s responsibility to create and implement programs, activities and create a structure for their program. After two to three years of fulfillment, the program was able to apply for national certification. This process included the addition of events such as Third Thursday and an expansion of existing events that take place around the holidays.