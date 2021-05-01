Goshen Main Street becomes nationally certified

After three long years of development, expansion and hard work, Goshen Main Street has received National Main Street certification.
In rural communities such as Goshen County, the struggle to add jobs, retain population and stop retail leakage in Main Streets is ever present. Goshen Economic Development decided Goshen Main Street is worth every store, business and person that keeps it alive, so they began the process of getting Goshen Main Street nationally certified through Main Street America.
“In Goshen County, where ‘small business is big business,’ we (Goshen Economic Development) created Goshen Main Street as a locally led, community driven effort to protect and enhance our rural community,” Goshen County Economic Development Community Development Director Sandy Hoehn said. “We were looking for a way to strengthen our economy, provide a better quality of life and build on our local assets.”
While the process to become a nationally certified Main Street community might appear simple on pen and paper, there are several steps that have to occur. It’s not an easy, one person job — it’s a community effort. With Goshen Economic Development’s main goal being to preserve and protect local businesses and community, they started collaborating with their businesses immediately.
“This project has become a larger community development effort, our local merchants came to us with their struggles,” Hoehn said. “With their concerns in mind, we brainstormed with a local committee and decided to follow the national trend of a certified Main Street.”
The Main Street program in which Goshen Main Street based their initiatives off of, is structured through a four-point approach that embraces community drive to address issues facing traditional business districts. This approach advocates for community self-reliance, local empowerment and the rebuilding of traditional commercial districts with unique assets such as distinguishing architecture, patron-friendly environments, service, local ownership and a sense of community.
“In this day and age, cities have to redesign themselves to be a part of the solution to make a healthier way of life,” Hoehn said. “Goshen Main Street has increased Goshen County’s local economy and enthusiasm.”
As an aspiring community, it was Goshen Main Street’s responsibility to create and implement programs, activities and create a structure for their program. After two to three years of fulfillment, the program was able to apply for national certification. This process included the addition of events such as Third Thursday and an expansion of existing events that take place around the holidays.
“One of the biggest highlights is seeing the community come together,” Hoehn said. “From volunteers to stakeholders, these incentives have helped us to see a growth in how people view our community, and to look for ways to provide a safe, fun environment for people to come together and enjoy where they live.”
Third Thursday took place last summer with three different events allowing for Goshen Main Street to fill up with live music, tasty food, cold drinks, crafts and various other forms of entertainment, including late-night shopping in a fun family atmosphere. These events allowed businesses to showcase their goods and service people that might not be able to come to Goshen Main Street during normal business hours.
“Main Street activities have created an environment that entices younger consumers while continuing to serve generations that are less tied to technology,” Hoehn said. “With targeting all generations, Main Street projects brought the community closer together, resulting in a sense of place for the residents.”
Now that Goshen Main Street has checked off a large item on their list with becoming a nationally certified Main Street, Goshen Economic Development has several other projects in the works for Main Street. These plans include completing a large mural project, building six portable parklets for outdoor seating, development for a stage/outdoor movie space, adding lights for nighttime ambiance, public art displays and downtown housing.
“At Goshen Main Street, we are concentrating on the surviving current economic base businesses and by inviting our entrepreneurs, we are developing a culture that supports new business ideas,” Hoehn said. “We are focusing on improving quality of life, business retention, and encouraging our locals to start something new.”
Goshen Economic Development is a non-profit organization created in 1987 to encourage business growth and build on local assets. Their mission is to create opportunities for Goshen County businesses and the community. The organization consists of all economic development, the Chamber of Commerce, Travel and Tourism and Main Street activities throughout Goshen County.
“Our biggest goal is to improve our community’s way of life and increase our historic downtown’s economy,” Hoehn said. “This local initiative (Goshen Main Street) is bringing our communities closer together and opening doors for many great opportunities.”
Goshen Main Street has allowed Goshen Economic Development to stay true to their mission while continuing to grow the rural community’s entrepreneurial opportunities and expansion. Being a nationally certified Main Street creates national exposure, additional grant funding opportunities and a better connected community for Goshen County to continue flourishing.