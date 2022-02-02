Goshen Main Street plans preservation of historic streets through art

Wyoming Main Street Manager Kayla Kler said the grant is offered periodically to communities that are designated as Main Street programs.

“This technical assistance grant is a way for Wyoming Main Street to help local programs sponsor projects that impact the community and help spur revitalization within downtowns,” Kler said. “Grants go to a variety of projects – anything from this public art project in Goshen to wayfinding signage to technical support in expanding a National Historic District.”

Wyoming Main Street is guided by a four-point approach focused on a “community-driven and common-sense way to address a variety of issues and problems facing traditional business districts,” according to the Wyoming Business Council Main Street website. The four points include: economic vitality, design, organization and promotion, which work together to support community transformation.

Kler added how public art is one of the ways communities can invest in their downtown areas to make them destinations for visitors.