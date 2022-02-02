Goshen Main Street plans preservation of historic streets through art

Creativity, beauty and imaginative conceptual ideas that form a piece of artwork make it unique not only to the artist, but also to a community. To best capture the values, personalities and goals of the Goshen County communities, Goshen Main Street is seeking community input through a public art survey.
Goshen Economic Development community development director Sandy Hoehn, and visitor center manager Moriah Brist have worked together on the project to help enhance the beauty of Goshen County.
“The Goshen Main Street hopes to see beautification and preservation of our historic main streets and preserve and enhance Goshen County while also creating a sense of community pride,” Hoehn said.
Brist added how the beautification project will require a partnership between various local organizations.
“In addition, we plan to include as many local organizations as possible including, Eastern Wyoming College, local high schools, and organizations, to make this project a success.”
Wyoming Main Street is a Main Street America coordinating program that provided a technical assistance grant for $7,500 to Goshen County to begin the project. The grant will pay for a brand book – a planning tool to translate Goshen County’s identity into public art – and one mural.
Wyoming Main Street Manager Kayla Kler said the grant is offered periodically to communities that are designated as Main Street programs.
“This technical assistance grant is a way for Wyoming Main Street to help local programs sponsor projects that impact the community and help spur revitalization within downtowns,” Kler said. “Grants go to a variety of projects – anything from this public art project in Goshen to wayfinding signage to technical support in expanding a National Historic District.”
Wyoming Main Street is guided by a four-point approach focused on a “community-driven and common-sense way to address a variety of issues and problems facing traditional business districts,” according to the Wyoming Business Council Main Street website. The four points include: economic vitality, design, organization and promotion, which work together to support community transformation.
Kler added how public art is one of the ways communities can invest in their downtown areas to make them destinations for visitors.
“Public art is a great way to help with community revitalization, as it beautifies the downtown and creates an interactive destination for people to visit,” Kler said. “In turn, those folks might also venture into some local businesses and spend dollars as part of their visit.”
While the project is just getting off the ground, Brist said, “we plan on applying for future grants to expand our mural initiative throughout Goshen County.”
They are currently seeking input from the community as they move forward with securing the funds and preparing the first piece. The community is invited to participate in the Goshen County Public Art Survey at tinyurl.com/Goshenart. The survey will close in May.
Hoehn said the survey responses will serve as a tool to gather information for the brand book to help the art committee determine what Goshen County residents want to represent their communities.
“The Wyoming Main Street Technical Assistance Grant is funding a Goshen County community brand book based on research of the area,” she said. “The brand book will make it easy for the pieces to be cohesive throughout Goshen County. Goshen Main Street Committee is also forming a subcommittee to organize the art efforts.”
Goshen Main Street is not seeking requests from artists to complete pieces currently. Once they acquire funding, they will put out request for proposals.