Gov-elect Pillen announces director of DMV

LINCOLN – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be retaining Rhonda Lahm as the Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

"Rhonda has decades of experience as a public servant that she will use to continue innovating at the DMV by expanding their online services for all Nebraskans," said Governor-elect Pillen. "In every interaction, she exudes passion, and I am looking forward to working with her to 'Make It a Good Day at the DMV.'"

Lahm was appointed Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles in 2013. Prior to her appointment, she served for over twenty-five years as a sworn officer with the Nebraska State Patrol, retiring at the rank of Major. She also has prior work in state government as a Corrections Officer, Driver License Examiner, and Records Manager. Lahm is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University with a degree in Biology and Natural Sciences. She received a Master's degree in Leadership and Management from Doane College.