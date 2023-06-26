LINCOLN – Nebraskans are invited to hear from Gov. Jim Pillen during a two-day fly around to central and western communities. Six stops are included in the trip, scheduled on Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29. Five of those visits will involve town hall events, during which the Pillen will talk about highlights from the 2023 legislative session and take questions from attendees.
Pillen will also make remarks at the groundbreaking for a new fertilizer plant in Gothenburg.
All events are open to the public.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, June 28
12 p.m. – Phelps/Gosper Chamber of Commerce & Farm Bureau Town Hall, Sun Theater, 417 West Ave., Holdredge
2 p.m. – Groundbreaking for New Fertilizer Plant, Industrial Park Road, Gothenburg
People are also reading…
5:30 p.m. — Town Hall Event, Handlebend, 215 Douglas Street, O'Neill
Thursday, June 29
9:30 a.m. — Town Hall Event, Mid Plains Community College, 715 E US-20, Valentine
11:30 a.m. (MT) — Town Hall Event, Chadron State College Student Center, 1000 Main Street, Chadon
1:30 p.m. (MT) — Town Hall Event, Driftwood Restaurant, 118 N Spruce St., Ogallala