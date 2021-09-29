Gov. Ricketts talks vaccines, sex education at ice cream social

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts traveled to Gering on Wednesday to listen to constituents’ comments and concerns, and eat some ice cream while doing it.

It was the second time in three years Ricketts attended an ice cream social at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. He was invited by longtime friends and supporters Barb and Marty Martinson. The event was supposed to last from 3 - 5 p.m., but was cut short just after 4 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Ricketts was still able to present a speech and take questions from several attendees. “It’s kind of like a town hall, but we’ve got the bonus of ice cream thanks to Barb and Marty,” he said.

Many of the audience questions, as well as a portion of the governor’s speech, was related to coronavirus vaccinations. “The Biden administration has mandated that any company that has more than 100 people ... (is) going to have to get (them) vaccinated or get tested weekly,” Ricketts said. “The way they’re going to do this is by taking a regulatory authority like OSHA ... and expanding it beyond what Congress intended. It was unlawful then, and it’s unlawful now.”