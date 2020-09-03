Gov. Ricketts thanks local fire departments

Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked firefighters Wednesday, many who work at volunteer fire departments, for their work on fighting the grassfire that consumed at least 4,000 acres in Banner County.
“You all represent that true spirit of grit, determination, resilience, hard work and community service that Nebraska is about,” he said before a crowd of about 30 at the Gering Fire Hall.
State Sen. Steve Erdman also thanked the assembled volunteers, and requested their communities consider donating to them.
“Without you people, we can’t do what we do,” Erdman said.
It’s been a hot, and often dry, summer in the Panhandle. In July, a post on the Gering Fire Department’s Facebook page warned about high fire conditions and concerns that area fire departments in eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska “saw a 100% year to date increase” in fires.
Heads of fire departments praised the governor for releasing disaster funds to combat the fire that sparked near Hubbard’s Gap Road last week.
Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman said 25 other departments responded including Albin, Wyoming, Harrison, Crawford, Keystone Lemoin and Imperial.
The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency told the Star-Herald that six firefighters were injured fighting the fire and at least two others required treatment for heat exhaustion.
Newman said the fire’s cause will most likely remain unknown.
“We don’t think we’re ever going to find an actual cause, we know where it started and we know it’s probably not natural, because there was no lightning in the area,” Newman said. “We don’t want to speculate on what caused it, we just don’t know.”
Both Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers and Banner County’s Chief Tim Grubbs said annual wildfire training was key to effectively fighting the fire, a process almost a decade in the making.
The 2012 wildland fire season was the worst fire season on record in Nebraska with 500,000 acres burned across the state.
In 2013, the Legislature passed the Wildfire Control Act, allowing Nebraska Forest Service to secure millions of additional dollars in federal and state funding, Flowers said the governor’s allowance to use those funds gave them “exactly what we needed.”
“I can’t reiterate enough, compared to where we were in 2012, to where we are now, is absolutely in the right direction,” he said. “If we didn’t have the training and the support, it would have been more serious, I have no words.”
Grubbs said training exercises prevented chain of command issues on the ground, even with so many other departments there.
“It didn’t matter if the air support was a (National Guard) Blackhawk or an airtanker, we were able to communicate with it, we were able to work together,” he said. “It didn’t matter what color T-shirt you had, you were part of the team.”
One of those training opportunities is coming up, the West Nebraska Engine Academy. The academy will be a live-fire exercise in the Cedar Canyon and Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Areas from Sept. 12 until Sept. 14. The training offers hands-on experience with structure and hazard protection, practice with command systems and aerial support.
Alyssa Sanders, the public information officer for the event, said in a news release that prescribed burning not only is an important practice but also reshapes the land in preparation for wildfires.
“By clearing away dead and invasive vegetation it allows for new growth that wildlife uses for food and shelter, and also reduces buildup of hazardous fuels which can cause devastating fires if left uncontrolled,” Sanders said.
In an interview after the event, Ricketts said just as the firefighters’ role is to train, his role is to support local entities. He cited signing the disaster declaration, and working with other states to provide resources as part of regional agreements as just some of those supports.
He said there’s no plan at this time to increase Nebraska’s air fleet, saying the state — through its own resources and sharing with other states — has adequate support.
“I don’t think there are going to be any more fires than there normally are, but, this is a dry year and we have to be prepared for this kind of thing,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.