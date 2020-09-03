Gov. Ricketts thanks local fire departments

Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked firefighters Wednesday, many who work at volunteer fire departments, for their work on fighting the grassfire that consumed at least 4,000 acres in Banner County.

“You all represent that true spirit of grit, determination, resilience, hard work and community service that Nebraska is about,” he said before a crowd of about 30 at the Gering Fire Hall.

State Sen. Steve Erdman also thanked the assembled volunteers, and requested their communities consider donating to them.

“Without you people, we can’t do what we do,” Erdman said.

It’s been a hot, and often dry, summer in the Panhandle. In July, a post on the Gering Fire Department’s Facebook page warned about high fire conditions and concerns that area fire departments in eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska “saw a 100% year to date increase” in fires.

Heads of fire departments praised the governor for releasing disaster funds to combat the fire that sparked near Hubbard’s Gap Road last week.

Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman said 25 other departments responded including Albin, Wyoming, Harrison, Crawford, Keystone Lemoin and Imperial.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency told the Star-Herald that six firefighters were injured fighting the fire and at least two others required treatment for heat exhaustion.

Newman said the fire’s cause will most likely remain unknown.

“We don’t think we’re ever going to find an actual cause, we know where it started and we know it’s probably not natural, because there was no lightning in the area,” Newman said. “We don’t want to speculate on what caused it, we just don’t know.”