The Airport Authority that oversees Western Nebraska Regional Airport and Scotts Bluff County Commissioners are reportedly in discussions about insurance and maintenance at the regional airport.

During the Airport Authority meeting Wednesday morning, board members discussed the agreement with Scotts Bluff County surrounding insurance and maintenance to airport facilities. Along with the Airport Board, County Commissioner Russ Reisig and county management accountant Lisa Rein were also in attendance.

According to the discussion, the two boards are discussing an agreement between the airport board and the County of Scotts Bluff and how spending on the airport is divided between the two entities. The original agreement between the two was signed in 2006. The county feels that because of the changes that had been made to the airport since then, including new hangars and a new terminal, that the agreement was insufficient, Reisig and Rein said.

The county had seen insurance costs rise in recent years and wanted the Airport Authority to assume more of the costs. However, there were disagreements about differences in insurance between representatives of the two entities.

County officials are looking for the Airport Authority to shoulder more of the insurance cost. Neal Smith, chairman of the Airport Board, said he felt that "taking on insurance seemed to be like an almost impossible task, percentage wise."

Disagreements involved the difference between deductibles of the two entities' insurance rates as well as different premiums. Since the county's insurance is through a county cooperative, they have less options for coverage and were less flexible on how the insurance plan was structured.

The county officials and the Airport Board were unable to come to an agreement and decided to work to schedule a meeting between themselves and the insurance company to gain a better understanding of what their options were and the best options.

The Board and the county will meet again soon to discuss their insurance options and possibly reach an agreement.

The Airport Board also gave updates on some repair projects at the airport including runway repairs which were said to be proceeding on schedule.