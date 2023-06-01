ALLIANCE — The City of Alliance Streets Department will be closing the intersection of Cody and Kansas Avenue beginning Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, for concrete repairs.
Contact Sam Mullins at 308-762-1907 for more information.
