Gering city officials and councilmembers began budget discussions with a work session on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

City administrator Pat Heath expressed his satisfaction with the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024 budget, saying that it came in balanced, which has not been a common occurrence in his tenure with the city.

“I believe this is the first time in my time here in 30–32 years actually — that we have not had to ask department heads to cut their budgets or the general fund, someone didn’t have to cut their budget up to this point,” Heath said. “We’re very proud of that. I think they came in with a good, balanced budget, and we’ll see where we go after this workshop.”

The fiscal responsibility of the city’s department heads was praised, as was their knowledge and understanding of the budgeting process.

Heath also commented on the city’s successful efforts to build up reserves in all of the city’s funds. As of Wednesday, all but one of those funds has built its reserve up to the desired threshold.

“Our goal is to have 25% in reserve of our total expenditures in that department, and we’re getting there,” he said.

Heath said that the reserve funds are intended for emergency use as well as future equipment purchases and maintenance.

Levy request and budget hearing date

Heath informed the council that based on the proposed budget, no change in the city’s property tax levy request is recommended at this time.

Some aspects of the budget could still be subject to change, however, as some information — like finalized property valuation numbers from the county assessor— will not be finalized until later this month.

The City of Gering will finalize its FY24 budget at a hearing on Wednesday, Sept 6 at 5:15 p.m. At that time, the city’s property tax levy request will be officially announced. The budget would take effect on Oct. 1.

Utilities

Utility rates were a topic of much conversation at the work session. Andrew Ross from Nebraska Municipal Power Pool presented the results of a study regarding Gering’s electric, water and sewer rates which led to some proposed changes.

Though no significant changes were proposed for the city’s electrical rates due to healthy reserve funds, rate increases were proposed for water and sewer amounting to about a $5 per month increase for the average customer.

Those increases were proposed due to lacking reserve funds for both water and sewer, which Ross recommended building up to avoid financial emergencies or drastic rate hikes in the near future.

Billing for all utilities will also likely see structural changes intended to simplify the process, which Ross said is an ongoing industry trend to address how overly complicated rates and billing have become over the years.

If given final approval, the new rates for utilities in Gering could take effect as soon as Oct. 1, the first day of the new fiscal year.

Capital improvements and bonds

Heath introduced the city’s plans for capital improvements in FY24 to the council, which included sizable infrastructure projects in the electrical, sanitation, water and wastewater departments.

The majority of electrical spending will focus on conducting a distribution systems study that will inform major decisions concerning upgrades and maintenance on the city’s electrical system over the next several years.

Several smaller improvements were also discussed. These included the installation of an ADA accessible ramp at the library and the purchase of a generator for City Hall, which acts as an incident command center in the case of emergencies and natural disasters.