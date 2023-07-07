The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners added additional dates for hearing property valuation protests at an emergency meeting on Friday, July 7.

The action was approved following a recommendation from the County Assessor’s Office and Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen, who has been working closely with the assessor’s office since County Assessor Angela Dillman experienced a medical emergency that left her unable to perform her duties.

According to Sorensen, the number of protests was too great to be accommodated by the current hearing period of July 18-25. Approximately 700 protests have been filed, Sorensen said.

The board approved five additional days for protest hearings July 31-Aug. 4 in the hope that the process will move quickly enough to make the additional dates unnecessary.