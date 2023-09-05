The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners discussed developments in the assessor’s office during its Tuesday, Sept. 5, meeting, including the billing by the state for an employee who filled the county assessor position in July.

The assessor discussion stemmed from the recalling of interim county assessor Mark Loose to his position in the Property Assessment Division of the Nebraska Department of Revenue. The board previously appointed Loose as interim assessor following a health emergency experienced by assessor Angela Dillman. According to social media postings by her family, Dillman suffered a stroke.

An email from Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen to the county on Aug. 28 indicated that Loose would no longer be dedicated to working in the Scotts Bluff County Assessor’s Office and included an invoice for the gross labor expense of Loose’s work on three dates during his time with the county.

Sorensen said that her office was unable to absorb the cost of Loose’s overtime throughout the month of July, which prompted the decision to bill the county. She also said that the invoice excludes labor reimbursement for nine additional Property Assessment Division employees who also worked in the county over the last two months in addition to travel, lodging and meal expenses.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Sorensen added that Loose’s appointment to the county office — even as an interim — never should have happened due to his status as a state employee. She said she was not aware that such an action had been taken by the board until reading the minutes of the meeting at which the appointment was made.

The invoice totaled $7,447.36 for Loose’s services. The board entered an executive session to discuss payment of the bill in addition to their plans to fill the role of assessor until the next election.

After the executive session, the board unanimously voted to pay the invoice in full, but no action was taken regarding the assessor position.

Other business for the board included a discussion of reassigning the county’s ambulance contract with Valley Ambulance to Regional West Medical Center.

The reassignment comes following an agreement made between Valley Ambulance and the hospital to put the ambulance service under the same leadership as other emergency care operations. Valley Ambulance President Randy Meininger said that the arrangement is unique, but will result in exciting opportunities to improve and streamline operations.

“I’ve been doing this for 44 years, and I’ve never seen the hospital have an executive person that was over top of the emergency room, the ground ambulances and the flight program,” he said. “That is a huge boost and step forward in providing and actually enhancing service in Scotts Bluff County.”

Regional West Interim CEO Mel McNea attended the meeting to promise that the county would see the same level of quality emergency care with the hospital at the helm. He said that there would even be additional training opportunities for the ambulance staff — all of whom will stay on through the transition — through integration with the hospital.

Chairman Ken Meyer expressed the board’s faith in a smooth transition in addition to praising its focus on advanced life support services.

“You basically have the emergency room pulling into your driveway, and that’s going to continue,” he said.

The current ambulance contract was renewed in July of 2022 and is good for 48 months, even if reassigned. The county pays $3,625 each month for services, adding up to $43,500 annually.

Commissioners approved the reassignment of the contract to Regional West pending changes to the wording of a passage regarding ambulance service to the county’s detention center for clarity. The reassignment is tentatively scheduled to take effect in October.