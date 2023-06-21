The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved use of Capital Improvement Funds for two projects at its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

The first project involves the placement of three statues by prominent east Nebraska artists in the Gering Civic Plaza. The board approved the use of $41,421.04 in Capital Improvement Funds for the project, which amounts to approximately half of the total cost of around $83,000.

According to Tourism Director Brenda Leisy, art has a significant impact on tourism and gross domestic product in the state of Nebraska, and that the placement of these sculptures will play a role in the overall success of tourism in the county.

“A report that was released in Nebraska shows that art contributes 2.4% of the state’s GDP and creates 30,052 jobs,” Leisy said. “Economically, $50.7 million is generated annually in Nebraska with $9.8 million generated for state and local government. So art is a huge factor for tourism and it’s a huge part of the GDP for the state of Nebraska.”

Leisy also said that there are many destinations that display similar art along I-80 and are a draw to travelers who study and are interested in art. The project aims to capture some of that tourism market while also enriching the scenery of downtown Gering.

Commissioner Chairman Ken Meyer asked Leisy whether a similar project has been explored for the newly reopened 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff. Leisy replied that no such project has been proposed yet, but that she finds it likely that one will materialize in the near future.

“I have a feeling that’s something that’s going to come up here now,” she said.

The board also approved $50,000 in Capital Improvement Funds for the Cleveland Field Improvement Project in Scottsbluff. According to Leisy, the funds will be used in the second phase of the project, the estimated total cost of which is around $1.4 million. She detailed some of the work that will be done with the funds, which included purchasing quality fencing among several other improvements.

“They want to upgrade locker rooms, dugouts, the concession stands, a press box and the overall parking area,” she said.

Contributing to the project was recommended by the county’s tourism board in an effort to help keep Legion Baseball present in the community. The upgrades will also open opportunities for use of the field by other organizations and continue to promote sports tourism in the Panhandle.

Other business for the board included several budget related actions, including the passing of a resolution for budget enhancement for the county court and county attorney, and a pair of resolutions renewing authorization for keno and inheritance tax funds to be loaned to special revenue funds as necessary.

According to the resolution regarding the court and attorney, attorney fee costs and the county attorney’s salary costs were both under budgeted in the 2022-2023 budget and additional funds were required. The resolution allocated an additional $117,000 for the court budget and an additional $20,000 for the county attorney’s salary, both from the administrative and general budget.

Management accountant Lisa Rein said that the practice of loaning keno and inheritance tax funds to special revenue funds as needed is standard for the county when those funds experience cash flow shortfalls due to payments being due before adequate revenue collections have been made.

As stated in the resolutions, the amount lent from the keno fund is not to exceed a total of $300,000, and the amount lent from the Inheritance Tax fund is not to exceed $500,000.

The meeting also involved several discussions concerning property valuations and corresponding protests, with several landowners expressing concern over what they said were disproportionate increases in assessed land value.

Most significant of these was an acknowledged error by the assessor’s office which reportedly overassessed the value of feedlots in the county by upwards of 35%, according to an over/under report submitted to the board. County Assessor Angela Dillman was unable to attend the meeting and answer several relevant questions, leading the board to disapprove the report and delay further action regarding the feedlot valuations.

The board also tentatively scheduled a special meeting to be held at noon on Wednesday, June 28 to resolve a handful of agenda items for which public hearings were held, but on which action could not be taken. The items were listed on the county board's agenda for public hearings, but not as action items.

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners meets at 4:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month on the second floor of the county administrative building.