The Kimball City Council will consider the hiring of a new police chief during a special meeting Wednesday.

The council will meet at 4:30 p.m. to considering the hiring of Jose Ruiz, a former Kimball Police officer.

According to Ruiz' resume as provided by the City of Kimball, he worked for the Kimball Police Department just shy of two years, working for the department from October 2000 to September 2022, holding the position of corporal. He has worked for the Imperial Police Department since September 2022.

Prior to coming to Nebraska, Ruiz worked for the Cheyenne, Wyoming, Police Department for nearly 14 years.

According to Ruiz's resume, he gained experience as a lead defensive tactics instructor, a field training officer and a squad leader while with the Wyoming department. While in Imperial, he said he became a pepperball instructor and armorer, instituting the system at the department.

The council will also consider approving a contract with Ruiz. The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in Kimball City Council chambers and is also available via Zoom.

Ruiz's appointment follows the resignation of previous police chief Andrew Bremer. Bremer, who served as police chief since 2016, stepped down in April, citing "personal reasons" for resigning in a letter accepted by the Kimball City Council during its April 25 meeting. However, his resignation came as the Nebraska State Patrol is investigates allegations of misconduct, according to Kimball County Court records. Search warrants for records from the Kimball Police Department, Kimball County Sheriff’s Office and Kimball County Attorney’s Office were sought and an investigator cites allegations that trainees had been serving as police officers, in violation of state law.