The Gering City Council announced that its property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year will be identical to last year’s at its annual budget hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Gering’s property tax rate will remain 34 cents per $100 of valuation, which will result in a property tax request of around $2.1 million. This is an increase of around $200,000 from last year due to a property valuation increase of just over $5.5 million.

City officials said they were pleased that the tax rate did not change. City Administrator Pat Heath said that Gering’s rate stands out when compared to cities of similar size and the state as a whole.

“Our 34 cents is still below the state average, and we’re one of the lowest of the first class cities. I feel that we’ve been very responsible with our spending, and I think we’ll continue that in the future,” Heath said.

Because Gering’s property tax request increased by more than the roughly $58,000 allowed under state law, city officials will be present at the joint public hearing that will be held on Sept. 20.

The budget presented at the hearing was identical to the proposed budget discussed during an Aug. 9 work session, save for slight alterations to utility rates for rural residential customers.

No members of the public came forward with comments or questions during the hearing.

Heath spoke to the Star-Herald after the hearing to touch on some of the key points and objectives that city officials took into consideration when planning the budget.

“In this year’s budget, we’re going to concentrate a lot on maintenance of our facilities, that’s our primary purpose,” he said. “The other thing is that we want to continue to build and have our reserve.”

The city’s goal is for each of its funds to have 25% of its total expenditures in reserve for emergency maintenance and purchases. Heath likened this practice to the efforts made by homeowners to save for large expenditures.

“If we know that we’re going to have to paint the house or do this or that, you try to save a little bit to pay for that when the time comes. That’s what we’re trying to do here,” he said.

Another talking point concerning the city’s budget was a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for employees. Heath said the wage increase was guided by the results of a statewide labor study and was necessary to ensure proper compensation for the city’s personnel.

“Labor costs have gone up considerably, and for us to stay competitive on our labor force there was a 5% COLA. A lot of that is due to inflation,” he said. “We noticed that if we didn’t do a 5% (increase), we were going to fall behind in our pay.”