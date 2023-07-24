The Gering City Council recognized volunteers who put time into several sizable projects at the Community Ever Green House at its regular meeting on Monday, July 24.

The volunteers were introduced to the council by parks and recreation director Amy Seiler. Seiler said that the efforts at the Ever Green House were primarily led by Tina Luz and Carol Knaub.

“These two women are extraordinary, and I think it’s really important that you hear about them and hear a little bit more of who they are tonight,” Seiler said. “They are a gift to not only our community, but the surrounding area.”

Seiler went on to explain the mission that guides Luz, Knaub and the other volunteers, which is to feed people in our communities and teach those people how to grow their own food. Much of this work is done through a program called Growing Together Nebraska that fights food insecurity and promotes healthy eating.

Last year the Ever Green House to grew around 1,800 pounds of food and in 2021, the team grew 3,331 pounds of food. Produce was donated to local food banks.

“What they are doing is making a difference. It’s making our community better and they are teaching people how to be sustainable and take care of themselves,” Seiler said.

Seiler also recognized several others who put in numerous volunteer hours on cleanup projects, planting and more at the Ever Green House. These included: Jerry Knaub, Chris Knaub and Don Miller for their work on creating walking paths on the grounds; Chrissy Land of the Nebraska Forest Service for designing and implementing a demonstration garden and pollinator habitat on previously overgrown land; and several volunteers from Integrated Life Choices for spending hours on planting.

The council and mayor expressed their gratitude to the volunteers for their

“It’s just turned into something extraordinary and beautiful and I want to thank you all,” Ward I council member Susan Wiedeman said.

Mayor Kent Ewing said, “Thank you again. Great projects. It takes a community effort to take this on.”

Other business for the council included the approval of several Keno Fund requests. The largest of these were $19,161 for Northfield Haven which will be used to purchase a new lock system for exterior doors and $25,000 for the Gering Civic Plaza Sculpture Project.

Though the sculpture project’s Keno Fund request identified it as the “Oregon Trail Days Sculpture Project,” it has no real connection to Oregon Trail Days. Rather, Oregon Trail Days was selected as the recipient for the Keno Funds due to its status as a 501©(3), which could then dispense the funds to the project committee.

The council also approved two resolutions at the meeting, the first of which made two amendments to the city’s Keno Fund guidelines. These changes altered the date on which the Keno Committee meets and lowered the number of written quotes required for a project between $10,001 and $29,999 from three to two.

The second resolution renewed the city’s agreement with League Association of Risk Management (LARM) which acts as the insurance provider for the city, taking into account a 15.4% increase in premiums.