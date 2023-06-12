The Gering City Council unanimously approved an agreement with a recruiting firm to continue the search for a caterer and manager for the Gering Civic Center.

The city is looking to replace current managers and caterers Rick and Judy Keller have worked in the positions for over 30 years. The Kellers have indicated their intention to retire at the end of their contract in February 2024.

The city has experienced issues with finding candidates to replace the Kellers. City Administrator Pat Heath said that they had advertised for “approximately six weeks” with no responses.

GPAC (Growing People And Companies) is a recruiting firm based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and according to the company website, the consultants strive to “accelerate and standardize the hiring process.”

The city faced some difficulties in finding a recruiting firm to partner with as they had reached out to several firms with no reply. Heath said he felt that the lack of responses could be attributed to the civic center’s position since “most convention centers are associated with hotels.” He also emphasized the importance of the civic center to the community as it is “difficult to find anybody that had a standalone civic center convention center like we do.”

The civic center was recently renovated in 2022, with plenty of space to host conventions and conferences. According to Heath, the Kellers have operated the facility as caterers since it opened, taking on a management role later in the process when the job opened.

“I would hope we could find someone very similar to them and, hopefully, our recruiting firm we’ve chosen will be able to fill that work,” said Heath. He also spoke on the success the Kellers had in the role, stating that “they’ve done an excellent job.”

The fee for the contract is 33.3% of the first year's compensation for the person hired for the position. Heath estimated that fee at $30,000 to $60,000, according to materials submitted to the council.

If the consultant doesn't find a suitable candidate, the city doesn't pay anything, per the contract.

Also, the council approved two other motions. First, that The City of Gering and the City of Terrytown would enter into an agreement for mosquito control within the cities’ limits. They also approved a special event permit for the Western Nebraska Pioneers to hold a fireworks show at Oregon Trail Park Stadium on July 1. Both measures were passed unanimously.

At the end of the meeting, Councilmember Cody Bohl presented a report as liaison to the Airport Authority stating that “Congress released the $12.4 million for runway 1230,” a runway has been need of repair. Construction was supposed to begin June 12, but airport staff have faced some delays due to issues with groundwater.

The council will next meet on June 26.