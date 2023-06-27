The Gering City Council approved a new system for funding projects utilizing lodging taxes collected at local hotels and similar venues during its meeting on Monday.

The new protocols were recommended for approval by the Gering Visitors Bureau Board of Directors and included an application form, criteria and a process for considering projects, infrastructure and promotions that may utilize Gering’s lodging occupation tax funds.

Council President Michael Gillen explained the primary objective of the protocols, which is to promote the generation of additional revenue by putting more “heads on beds” in Gering’s hotels.

“The major focus for collecting these funds is getting more heads on beds, getting people to go back to the hotels in Gering, which is what’s generating the revenue. We can do that through tourism and getting people to stay overnight in our hotels,” Gillen said.

The proposal also contained a recommendation that 60% of the funds collected annually be kept available to city departments, facilities and venues for application, with the remaining 40% being made available to non-profit entities and organizations who produce annual events and activities. Gillen said that despite this recommendation, the intent was for no hard line to be drawn between the two funding recipients.

“We did a lot of discussion on the split and who gets what percentage and we wanted to leave a gray area in there, so if a really great project came the city’s way we would have some ability to fund those projects as needed,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to stick to that 60/40, but it’s not concrete.”

The approved application process provides recommended guidelines for project prioritization intended to guarantee that funded projects will have an economic impact by generating tourism and extended stays in the City of Gering.

According to City of Gering Ordinance No. 2078; Section 6, the 4% occupation tax is intended to pay for things such as historical restoration, education interpretive sites, participatory sports facilities, convention centers, community centers and cultural and heritage recreation sites. The associated fund currently sits at around $230,000, according to Director of Tourism Karla Niedan-Streeks.

City leaders also took time during Monday’s meeting to offer their praise to city employees for their response to Friday evening’s weather emergency.

“From what I understand and the information I got, everybody did a really good job,” Mayor Kent Ewing said. “I would take that as a win on our side.”

City Administrator Pat Heath echoed the mayor’s comments and said that the situation was well handled due to the development of a plan early on Friday by Parks and Recreation Director Amy Seiler, Fire Chief Nathan Flowers and Police Chief George Holthus.

“We had a lot of people at the RV park. We had a baseball tournament going on at Oregon Trail Park and there was an event that was actually moved to the Civic Center. We wanted to make sure that those people knew where to go if there was some time of warning, which did happen,” Heath said. “Credit to Amy and George and Nathan for working on that. It worked pretty well. We had sites for them to go to. It was a positive thing.”

Council member Julie Morrison shared an account from a visitor from Utah who offered compliments to the Gering Police Department for visiting the RV park and warning the guests there of the impending weather and informing them where they could take shelter.

“They were thoroughly impressed with our town by the time they left here. They had all kinds of good things to say about us,” she said.