In recent weeks several large storms have produced large hail across the Panhandle that may have damaged property or houses. Many homeowners will likely submit insurance claims and begin to repair some of the damage; however, city regulations must be followed.

Citizens should be sure that they are hiring contractors who have registered with the City of Scottsbluff and are authorized to make the repairs on their home.

Contractors are also required to apply for a building permit with the city before beginning any work, according to Planning Administrator Zach Glaubius.

Glaubius said that while traditionally the contractor would apply for the permits, in some cases, if homeowners are making their own repairs they may also apply for the permits.

Logan Lund, a code administrator for the city, said that while plenty of contractors have applied for licenses, the city has not seen the accompanying influx in building permits yet.