This story is part one of a two-part series exploring the state of the current Gering Public Library building and plans to address the restrictions it places on library staff and the Gering community.

In 1995, the Panhandle Area Development District prepared a comprehensive plan for the City of Gering intended to “guide future growth and development in the community.” Among the many plans and suggestions that would eventually come to fruition in the following years stands a passage concerning one of the community’s most well-known resources: the Gering Public Library.

“The major problems confronting the library are lack of space and parking shortages during certain time periods. The library will need to be expanded within the next five years. However, finding available land adjacent to the present facility will be difficult.”

As of 2023, the library stands in much the same condition as it did 28 years ago. When asked if the building was adequate to fill the needs of the Gering community, Library Director Christie Clarke did not mince words.

“No. The simple answer is no,” she said. “We are doing some things to make it better, and we’re doing the best that we can with what we have currently.”

Clarke has worked at the Gering Public Library for over 12 years, having served as a part time library assistant before serving in other positions. She was named the director of the library in 2022. She has spent countless hours in the building and is very familiar with its shortcomings as well as its strengths.

“First of all, this building was originally built in 1962 with an addition added in 1980 of about 6,000 square feet,” Clarke said. “Even with the addition in 1980 it’s extremely aged, and the infrastructure is old — all of it.”

That lacking infrastructure includes many features that are often taken for granted, like an adequate number of electrical outlets for patron use and separate spaces to study or host meetings. One of Clarke’s greatest concerns has more to do with the ability of every community member to take advantage of the library’s services.

“One of the biggest issues is access. ADA access specifically,” she said. “Although we do have a nice ramp, downstairs access is limited. We have a lift; Unfortunately, it’s not reliable. That is a problem for access downstairs, which is where our children’s space is and our community room.”

That accessibility issue is best illustrated by one of the library’s largest programs, Adult Learners at the Library (ALL). Created by Public Services Librarian Sherry Preston, ALL brings together adults with cognitive and physical disabilities once a month for fun and educational programming. However, this highly successful and well-attended program cannot even be held in the library itself.

“Her regular program, which happens once a month, we have to hold next door in the city council chambers because we cannot accommodate large groups of ADA folks,” Clarke said. “We cannot get all of the wheelchairs or people who have trouble going down stairs into our meeting room. If we had an appropriate space, we could accommodate that program in our own building and not have to have it somewhere else. That’s just one example of the spatial limitations that we face here.”

Library Board President Jeff Kelley agreed with Clarke’s assessment that the building isn’t fit to properly serve its patrons.

“From my standpoint, in its current state, it’s probably not,” Kelley said. “We’re doing as much as we can with the space that we’ve got. We’re kind of landlocked as far as the footprint of the building.”

Kelley has served on the library board for two years. He was appointed after retiring from his position as director of the Panhandle Area Development District. In his stint on the board, he said he has seen several good ideas fizzle out simply due to the restrictions of the current library facility.

“They would like to be able to do more hands-on things with the public, but they don’t have the space in here to be able to dedicate a room to, say, a display or something historical that people can come in and see,” he said.

As of right now, the only event space available at the library is the community room in the basement, which isn’t always large or accessible enough for the scope of the programming it houses. Kelley cited a recent example of a lawncare course offered in partnership with the University of Nebraska Extension Center, which quickly exceeded the available space.

“The room was full because that was the space they had,” Kelley said. “You wonder how many more people could have taken advantage of that information or any other type of public information session they would like to have.”

Kelley says there is no simple solution to the library’s problems since the current facility doesn’t lend itself to substantial improvement. Library Foundation Board President Charles Lieske expanded upon that explanation.

“The load bearing walls make it impossible to build up, and the way that the lot is set up you can’t go out,” Lieske said. “Parking is really insufficient for that location. We can’t really expand across the alley because the police department needs access. It really is a locked, older building.”

Many of the same concerns were expressed in a 2009 analysis by architectural firm Joseph R. Hewgley and Associates. The firm’s report outlined the significant difficulties that would accompany efforts to conduct a large-scale renovation of the building, which would include complex structural overhauls and rebuilding of existing structural elements.

“The concrete block and brick structure does not lend itself to be easily renovated,” consultants said in the report. “The cost and inconvenience of the construction, in conjunction with the fact that the finished product would likely still not 100% meet the type of space the board was hoping to see.”

The firm’s report further listed the various areas of the building that were inadequate, adding up to a total square footage that falls far short of what a library in a city the size of Gering should occupy.

“The current library’s square footage is approximately half of what is recommended. Gathering spaces, storage spaces, collection areas, computer labs, study areas, teen spaces, children’s areas, tech services areas, break room areas and restrooms all fall short of the national recommendations,” the report stated.

According to Clarke, the inadequacy of the library building is frequently noted by visitors, many of whom are quick to acknowledge just how much the library could be improved if it was given a bit more space to work with.

“We even have a comment box that we check periodically that the Foundation started,” she said. “A running theme is needing a bigger space. One of the other running themes is how much the community loves the programs that we provide and our services, but they would like to see more of it and more people to have access to it, and they realize that it’s the building that’s limiting those things. They would like to see that for the community.”

In spite of these significant limitations, Clarke and her team at the Gering Public Library continue to do all they can to make the most of what they’re given. Though she’s confident that library lovers will continue to support their efforts no matter what, one of her greatest disappointments is the wasted potential she sees in what the library could accomplish in a better space.

“Library users are going to remain library users. What makes me sad is all the potential library users out there who will never cross the threshold because it’s not very inviting. It’s old, we can’t provide those modern conveniences that modern day library users want. And I’m just talking about basic services,” Clarke said. “If we had a modern space, we could start offering all kinds of really cool things that bigger libraries in other areas can offer. I just think it’s sad that some people will never see what we can provide for them just because they don’t want to cross the threshold of this old building.”

In Saturday’s Star-Herald: The short and long-term solutions for improving the Gering Public Library from library staff and city officials.