School officials in Scottsbluff and Gering said the 2023 Legislature’s increase in state aid for schools will result in net gains for their budgets, though much uncertainty remains concerning effects on tax levies and long-term sustainability.

Scottsbluff Public Schools Director of Finance Marianne Carlson said that although SBPS will not benefit from the return of foundation aid due to its status as an equalized district, the increased refunds for special education costs will be meaningful.

“While SBPS will not see a change from the foundation aid that is now within the state aid formula, we will see a change from the SPED reimbursement portion of LB 583,” Carlson said. “SPED reimbursement shall be increasing to around 80% with the reimbursement this past year being at 42%.”

For Scottsbluff, the SPED increase will amount to more than $2 million. The bulk of Gering’s increased funding will also come from SPED reimbursement, which Superintendent Nicole Regan said has already opened doors for the district to hire additional staff.

“That will be a great help for us as we work with our students that have needs, and we’re able to address those through staffing with a new special education teacher and new licensed mental health practitioner,” Regan said.

Officials from both districts said they are still building their budgets for the 2023-2024 school year. Carlson said questions about what the new state aid structure could mean for local taxpayers will have to wait until more information is available.

“Unfortunately, we will not know property tax valuation until Aug. 20 when the county certifies valuation,” she said. “We are building the 2023-2024 budget at this time but are unable to answer what our taxpayers will experience until we have complete data.”

Regan also said no decisions have been made yet on property tax rates in Gering.

“We need to present on the budget in August, so we’ve got a lot of work that we’re doing with the committee to decide what would be best,” she said. “We haven’t received a lot of the funding. If you compare to other districts throughout the state, it’s not a lot, so we have to make the best decision, which isn’t done in isolation. That’s done with the mindset of what the community needs and what the board feels is best for the district.”

Stacy Rodriguez, Gering Public Schools director of business and finance, said that uncertainty of future changes to the state aid model have led the district to maintain a forward-thinking strategy when it comes to budgets.

“More revenue is always great. It’s just the sustainability of that, just to make sure that we look long term, too, and planning what this looks like going forward,” Rodriguez said. “Will it continue to increase? Is it just a one-time deal?”

Similar questions about the future prompted Carlson to add a caveat to a potential period of property tax relief in Scottsbluff.

“State aid takes into consideration how much a district is able to generate from property taxes and is a year behind. This translates into what the valuation is for this coming year will impact our state aid for the 2024-2025 school year,” Carlson said. “So while we could potentially provide a relief to our taxpayers for a year, due to the formula, we may have to increase the levy the following year since the state aid formula would see that we would have that resource available to us outside of state aid.”

At the end of the day, Regan said, good stewardship of taxpayer dollars — whatever the amount — is business as usual for Gering Public Schools.