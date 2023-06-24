This story is the final installment of a two-part series exploring the state of the Gering Public Library building and proposals to address the restrictions it places on library staff and the Gering community.

A strong desire to see a new library building in Gering led to the formation of the Gering Public Library Foundation in July 2018.

Despite a lack of progress in acquiring and constructing a new library, foundation President Charles Lieske says that primary objective has remained consistent for five years.

“We really wanted to set up the foundation so that we could help create a destination for generations and support programming and physical facilities and that type of thing,” Lieske said. “Our No. 1 main goal, however, is securing a new location for the library.”

Plans for moving the library have come and gone throughout the years. The library considered relocating to the building that eventually became Fresh Foods, to the lot that now houses Cobblestone Hotel & Suites and to property north of the former North Platte Valley Museum, among many others.

The foundation found what seemed to be a promising opportunity in the fall of 2022, when the Department of Health and Human Services announced it would vacate the then county-owned building in downtown Gering.

“Feedback that we had received from our city leaders is that they were really desirous to keep the library in the downtown area to make it easily accessible and safe for school kids and folks,” Lieske said. “So when DHHS announced that they were moving out of there, we immediately toured the building and started discussions.”

Soon, the foundation secured two major financial contributors and multiple prospective community partners to aid in the purchase and renovation of the building. Lieske said the plan was for the foundation to take financial responsibility for the building until completion of the renovation, at which time it would be given to the City of Gering.

When city leaders expressed concern that maintenance of the building might impose a significant burden on taxpayers, the foundation organized an endowment to offset any unexpected costs that might emerge in the future. At that time, he said, the plan seemed to be moving forward and agreed upon by all parties.

“The number that we proposed to the city was a $250,000 cash bond that would be there,” he said. “We felt that everybody was on the same page, so we made an initial offer on the building. We did that having an indication that we had a majority of city council support and that everybody was on board.”

The situation changed when Scotts Bluff County, which owned the building, returned a counteroffer. Lieske said the foundation was asked to pause negotiations, after which they never resumed. Lieske told the Star-Herald that he suspected that greater financial concerns had arisen among the city council regarding the temporary ownership of the building.

During the several years anticipated between the purchase and the building’s transfer to the city, the foundation had planned to take financial responsibility for the property, since the project’s two major donors wished to remain anonymous.

“I think there were concerns that even though we’re a separate entity, that (the city) might somehow be on the hook for that building if the foundation couldn’t follow through with what we said we were going to do,” Lieske said. “We saw kind of a flip then. The indication we were getting was that now we had a majority of the city council that was not in support of the project because of those financial fears.”

Gering Mayor Kent Ewing and City Administrator Pat Heath confirmed that financial concerns led to the council’s decision to put the brakes on the DHHS building purchase.

“There were way too many unanswered questions, that was the concern,” Ewing said. “When you start adding up a building that size, employees to cover it, utilities, all of that. … My estimation was that it brings that facility to costing the taxpayers about $1 million a year.”

According to Ewing, in addition to the annual cost of operations, the building raised several red flags in terms of costs that would either have to be faced up front or years down the line. He thought these issues were likely to bring about unexpected and unwelcome financial burdens on Gering’s taxpayers that were unlikely to be significantly lessened by the foundation’s $250,000 endowment.

“I think that building would take much, much more rehabilitation, restructuring and funds to keep running than what the taxpayers would be willing to spend,” he said.

Heath agreed with the mayor’s assessment, stating that city officials did not have the same confidence in the foundation’s estimated costs and projections as others.

“We didn’t know what long-term costs would be for O&M (operations and maintenance) of the building and utility costs, and there weren’t firm numbers,” Heath said. “It was just kind of someone’s estimate of what it was going to cost to update the building so that we could put a library in there.”

Library Director Christie Clarke lamented the failure of the plan, which she said would have provided great opportunities for her staff. While she respected the reasoning behind the city council’s decision, she said there had been little communication and transparency leading up to it.

“There were so many things we could have done with the inside and the outside. We could even have partnered with other entities to share the space. But unfortunately we did not have support from the city council going forward,” she said. “And by that I don’t mean that there was ever a vote taken. There was never a formal form of support or no support. We were just told that the city council was very concerned about sustainability going forward — which is a valid reason — but the foundation felt like they had part of that covered and that it was a viable solution.”

So what is the City of Gering’s plan to address the library’s problems? At least in the short term, Ewing and Heath said, they plan to do what can be done with what they already have.

“Right now, I think we need to work with the existing structure,” Ewing said. “We already have a building. I know that it may not be exactly what everybody wants, but it is a library and it has been for many years. We can upgrade and maybe expand the library, and we do have a little bit of property where we can do that.”

When asked if meaningful changes can be made to address structural issues that previous reports have said make the building unsustainable, Heath said he still sees potential in the space.

“I think it could be improved. I think we could increase the power to the building, I think we can increase the other services to the building,” he said. “And there is room to add on to the building. I think we have about 30 feet we can add on to the back of the building which, with the basement and the main floor, would be a positive if that’s a route we needed or chose to go.”

Those short-term plans include a library refresh project initiated by Clarke shortly after becoming library director. By relocating the children’s space, applying fresh coats of paint and acquiring new furniture — including ADA accessible desks — Clarke said she hopes to prove the ability of her team to serve as good stewards of the resources they are given.

As for the long term, Heath said, all involved groups need to jointly assess the best course of action. If a new library building is to become a reality, funding will have to be built up due to the scale of such a project.

“You’re talking several million dollars depending on what size you’re going to go with. My guess would be probably somewhere around $4 million to $6 million. That would get the library a new building,” Heath said. “It’s not cheap, and that would be something that the city has to build toward. It’s not something that can happen tomorrow.”

Ewing was also open to the possibility of a new building. He has offered to aid in improving communication between the city and the foundation so that good opportunities can be discussed and assessed.

“If an opportunity exists that makes sense at the time and for down the road, that would be a possibility. It has to make sense and it has to be efficient for the City of Gering and the taxpayers,” Ewing said.

That need for clear communication was also apparent to Lieske, who said people on both sides of the library debate often fail to talk and try to find the best path forward together.

“It seems like people who are supportive of the library are talking to foundation members and talking to librarians and voicing their support,” Lieske said. “Then the people who don’t understand the need for the new facility are the ones talking to their city council members and saying, ‘We don’t need to spend any more money.’

“It’s interesting to step back and watch that, because if the people who had those two different views were talking across rather than just to each other, it would be more effective.”

As their best offer fades in the rearview mirror, Lieske said, foundation members have taken time to reassess their own objectives and purpose.

“We’ve looked at all angles. If the city really doesn’t want a new building, do we just close up the foundation and transfer our assets to the Friends (of the Gering Library)? And how aggressive do we want to be in getting a new building? We’ve kind of landed somewhere in the middle.”

According to Lieske, the perspective shared by the foundation board members is that they will continue to help the library support programming and small projects through fundraising and advocacy while working with city officials in pursuit of a building plan that will work for all parties involved.

Such a plan may be far off, though. Ewing emphasized the number of sizable projects already in the works in Gering, including the proposed racino, housing developments and land bank, all of which he considers pressing due to their economic impact.

“If we can get these going and make these plans move forward, that is more tax dollars coming into the city where we can provide more funds to build the more extravagant things, the things that are outside the guidelines of necessity,” he said.

Ewing said Gering citizens will also have a say in where a library project would fall on the city’s list of priorities.

According to Clarke, the community’s support has always been vital to the library’s success, and their desire for a new building is strong.

“I live and work in Gering, so I’m around people in Gering all the time,” she said. “I hear support for our library, and I hear a lot of support for a new space.”

However, Lieske expressed concern that the longstanding trend of putting the library on the back burner could continue in perpetuity.