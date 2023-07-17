The Mexican consulate will be visiting Scottsbluff from Omaha on Saturday, July 22 at Riverside Business Plaza from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. via appointment, with the help of Empowering Families Nebraska.

The consulate will be available to help Mexican nationals in the community obtain documents like passports, birth registrations and other forms of documentation.

“It's an important service because it helps our Mexican nationals do things like open up a bank account, or facilitate different processes here in the community, so that's an important service,” Maricia Guzman, programming director of Empowering Families, said. “Then other individuals will have families that have land or other things in Mexico that they are passing on to relatives so they need the proper documentation for that, so that is really the purpose of this event."

The people at Empowering Families feel that this event greatly connects with the advocacy work they do for groups in the community of Western Nebraska themselves, she said.

“One of the biggest things we do here is advocacy for different groups in our community, especially groups that don’t have a lot of other outlets for advocacy. The immigrant community is one that we support and focus a lot of our efforts on, and so obviously the people who will be utilizing these services are immigrants, so by having them come in, it supports our community by helping facilitate these processes,” Guzman said. “Things like opening bank accounts or being able to manage things back in Mexico, and without this documentation it can make life complicated for a lot of people and so it really just helps ease the processes that they have to go through and improve the overall quality of life for our Mexican nationals.”

The importance of having the consulate come to the western part of the state is great because of the difficulty of getting to the main office in Omaha for some people.

“It's really important because for some individuals travel might be an issue, they might not have a driver’s license, and taking time off of work might not be something that is manageable or individuals aren’t able to take time off to travel to Omaha to obtain these documents,” Valeria Rodriguez, executive director of Empowering Families, said.

“So the Mexican consulate coming to our community just demonstrates that they care about Mexican Nebraskans across the state, and want every Mexican national to have access to these services.”