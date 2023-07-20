The city of Mitchell has hired Savanna Daly as their new City Administrator. Daly will replace Perry Mader who resigned in March and accepted a new role in Nebraska City after working in the position for roughly four years.

Daly accepted the role and was approved by the Mitchell city council at their meeting on July 11 with a starting annual salary of $60,000 a year.

Daly has previously worked as a personal and universal banker at Platte Valley Bank and U.S. Bank in Torrington.