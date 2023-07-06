State highway officials aren’t planning any new projects in Scotts Bluff County for the 2023-24 fiscal year, but several major repaving projects are expected in the county in the next several years.

Eleven Panhandle projects appear in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s newest Surface Transportation Program book, which lists immediate and long-term projects through the 2028-29 fiscal year.

The $40.9 million one-year project list for District 5, which covers the 11 Panhandle counties, includes resurfacing of 9.1 miles of Nebraska Highway 71 north of Scottsbluff in Sioux County.

The estimated $6.42 million project will run south from the Watson Ranch, which sits about 28 miles north of Scottsbluff where the highway makes its first eastward right-hand turn toward Box Butte County.

NDOT also plans to resurface the 28.6-mile stretch of Nebraska 2-71 from the South Dakota line south to Crawford. The $11.9 million project will rebuild a highway bridge, according to the department’s planning book.

District 5’s most expensive planned projects for the new fiscal year will be in Cheyenne County, where NDOT plans to resurface Interstate 80 from Sidney east to Sunol and improve I-80 rest areas on both sides of Sidney.

Bridge work is included in the $13.7 million I-80 resurfacing, which will start just east of Sidney’s main commercial interchange at Exit 59.

About $3.76 million of rehabilitation work is set for the buildings at Sidney’s eastbound rest area, situated near the “Golden Link” where state leaders celebrated I-80’s completion across Nebraska on Oct. 19, 1974.

Nebraska was the first state to finish its mainline portion of the Interstate Highway System, a task begun with I-80’s first segment near Kimball on March 8, 1955.

Sidney’s westbound I-80 rest area, meanwhile, is scheduled for $6.82 million of parking and ramp reconstruction during the state fiscal year that started Saturday.

Other notable scheduled District 5 projects during 2023-24 include 16.9 miles of resurfacing on Nebraska Highway 2 east of the Box Butte-Sheridan county line and 20.5 miles of similar work on U.S. Highway 30 between Chappell and the U.S. 138 junction north of Big Springs.

NDOT’s five-year project list for the Panhandle is topped by the estimated $94.7 million construction of the next stage of the Heartland Expressway.

It’ll extend the four-lane highway 18.1 miles east on U.S. 26 and Nebraska Highway L-62A from Minatare to the latter’s junction with U.S. 385. State leaders last October dedicated there the three-decade-long project’s most recent 14-mile extension south from Alliance.

U.S. 26’s westernmost 33.4 miles in Nebraska, from the Wyoming line through Scottsbluff, are scheduled for $34.4 million worth of resurfacing by 2028-29. That includes the highway’s four-lane stretch from Morrill to Scottsbluff’s eastern edge.

Other five-year NDOT projects within Scotts Bluff County include resurfacing the four lanes of Nebraska 71 over the Wildcat Hills and rebuilding North Platte River bridges on Nebraska L-79E near Melbeta and the former stretch of Nebraska 29 south of Mitchell.